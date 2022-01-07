Island Briefs: Deputy town clerk honored, Casual Friday donation, campground moratorium

State minimum wage increases

BAR HARBOR — The state’s minimum wage will increase with the new year to $12.85 an hour. That is up from $12.15 last year. Service workers who make tips are now required to be paid at least $6.38 an hour.

Deputy town clerk honored

MOUNT DESERT — Deputy Town Clerk Jennifer McWain Buchanan has been awarded Lifetime Certification by the Maine Town & City Clerks’ Association. As part of the certification process, she received training in a number of areas related to her job. Buchanan also is Mount Desert’s deputy registrar of voters.

Casual Fridays raise money for nonprofits

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Employees of First National Bank raised $11,915 in 2021 through its Casual for a Cause program. Employees make a contribution to a nominated nonprofit organization in exchange for dressing casually on Fridays each month.

Since 1995, employees of First National Bank have been dressing casually on Fridays in support of charitable organizations to help give back to the communities they serve. Hancock County recipients in 2021 included Blue Hill Society for Aid to Children Inc. and The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.

For more information about First National Bank, visit www.thefirst.com.

Residents hold community forum

TREMONT — Residents and taxpayers will be hosting a community forum on Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. prior to the Select Board’s public hearing regarding the proposed possible extension of the campground moratorium.

Discussion will focus on the community’s vision for possible changes to the town’s land use ordinance for campgrounds. The forum will be held via Zoom and can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/2hpp27sy.

Public hearing scheduled

TREMONT — A public hearing about a six-month extension of the campground moratorium will be held on Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

In November, Tremont voters approved a six-month moratorium that placed a hold on the review of campground applications. According to state law, in municipalities where the legislative body is the town meeting, the Select Board may extend the moratorium for six months after notice and hearing.

A Zoom link will be available at www.tremont.maine.gov.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Gracie

TRENTON— Gracie wants to start the “mew” year by getting adopted.

This sweet little black panther is a dainty 10-year-old that adores attention and has a whispery meow that will capture your heart.

When she first came to the SPCA, her bloodwork showed she was likely in kidney failure; however, since bouncing back, she’s due for a checkup, because she’s doing so well.

Gracie loves making new friends and adores volunteers, although she has made it clear she is not interested in babysitting young, noisy children – she will bop them with her declawed paws to teach them a lesson when she thinks they’re being naughty.

She has been happy to meet other cats and dogs while at the shelter, as long as they understand that she is elegant and graceful and is naturally their queen. Gracie would LOVE to be your lap cat!

Make an appointment to meet Gracie today!

Vaccine clinic set for Jan. 12

ELLSWORTH — Friends in Action will host a walk-in vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon. The clinic will be held in the Moore Community Center, 5 General Moore Way, Ellsworth.

Nurses from Northern Light Home Health will administer COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters and flu shots. There will probably be both Pfizer and Moderna brands offered, although this depends on supplies at the time of the clinic. Anyone needing special accommodations should let Friends in Action know when they plan to attend; otherwise, individuals will be taken in the order that they register at the door

Call Friends in Action at 664-6016 for more information. In the event of inclement weather, the clinic will be offered on Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Hancock County GOP to hold signing party

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Republicans will hold a nomination signing party on Thursday, Jan. 13, from 4:30-8 p.m. at Hancock County Republican headquarters, 225 High St., Suite 14, Ellsworth (in the Maine Coast Mall).

Every Republican candidate in the county has been invited to bring his/her papers to get signatures. Every candidate, no matter the party, must get a minimum number of signatures.

For more information, email [email protected]