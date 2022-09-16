Island Briefs: Cruise ship forum, Parish House garden party, costume swap

Community forum

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor residents are invited to a community discussion of the citizens’ initiative to limit cruise ship disembarkations (ballot question 3) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Bar Harbor YWCA on Mount Desert Street. The forum is intended to be an active Q&A with respectful yet candid back and forth.

Garden party

BAR HARBOR — The Parish House is celebrating five years since its grand opening in 2017 as a residence for six young adults with special needs with a garden party celebration from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 27 Kennebec St.

Refreshments will be provided and the event will take place rain or shine.

Speed limit change request

BAR HARBOR — After hearing public comment from property owners on Bayview Drive and Hadley Point Road at a meeting last Tuesday, the town will draft a letter to the Maine Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on those roads.

Earlier this year, many neighborhood residents submitted a petition to the Town Council, but such an action is outside of the purview of the council. DOT may take over a year to review traffic and change the speed limit.

Costume swap

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA will host its Halloween Costume Swap on Saturday, Oct. 1, from noon to 2 p.m., where costumes will cost only $1.

Used Halloween costumes can be dropped off for donation at 21 Park St. any time before Sept. 30. Those who donate costumes will receive a token to get a costume at the swap, with noon to 1 p.m. being set aside for token holder shoppers.

Waste collection

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Household Hazardous Waste and Universal Waste Collection Day, hosted by Acadia Disposal District, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Mount Desert Island High School’s rear parking lot.

Waste items to be disposed of during this event include oil-based paint, TVs, computers, rechargeable batteries and pool chemicals. The entire list of accepted items can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/3uw9wea8.

Select Board seat

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Nomination papers for a three-year seat on the Southwest Harbor Select Board are available at the Southwest Harbor Town Office and must be returned by Friday, Sept. 23.

Trash collection winter schedule

MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert’s once per week winter trash collection schedule has begun. The collection schedule is available in the Town Report and on the town’s website at www.mtdesert.org.

When trash is being collected on private roads, town policy allows refuse truck drivers to use discretion after Nov. 1 or the first snowfall, whichever comes first. Whenever conditions are suitable and safe, the drivers will collect from private roads. The town requests private roads be plowed and sanded or for homeowners to place items for pickup curbside on the nearest public road to help with collections.

All trash must be curbside by 7 a.m. on the scheduled collection day. Residents can call the “Garbage Hotline” at (207) 276-5733 to leave a message regarding trash collection.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Yuki

TRENTON — Yuki is a beautiful 3-year-old brown tabby with black tiger stripes. She is a shy girl and loud noises can be overwhelming for her, so she appreciates a safe place to hide. But when it comes to sweet cats, Yuki takes the cake. Her soft purr and gentle head boops can cure anyone of the blues!

Although Yuki loves other cats, she is feline leukemia positive, which means she could only share a home with other FeLV+ kitties. She doesn’t seem to mind when dogs walk by her living space, and likely she could live with a respectful dog. Yuki would also be OK sharing her space with children as long as they know to be kind and gentle with her and she has a safe place to retreat to.

We often think of Yuki as delicate and although she tends to be afraid of new things, the right home that can teach her confidence and show her love would be rewarded immensely with her sweet kitty cuddles.

If you think you’d be the purrfect match for this purrfect girl, we would love to introduce you! For more information about Yuki or questions about her FeLV status, please feel free to give us a shout, or in Yuki’s case, a gentle whisper.

Make an appointment to meet Yuki today!

Online support groups

ELLSWORTH — Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County is offering a fall series of grief support groups for those who have lost a loved one. Meetings will be weekly for eight weeks from Sept. 26 through Nov. 18, with the weekday and time to be determined according to the availability of registered participants.

Most groups will be offered online via Zoom, with one in-person group being planned, according to participants’ preference. This group is confidential and free of charge.

Register online by Friday, Sept. 16, at www.hospiceofhancock.org, clicking on Grief Support, or by calling (207) 667-2531.