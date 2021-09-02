Island Briefs: Craft fair, high school reunion, SPCA yard sale

COVID-19 town hall

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital is hosting a virtual COVID-19 community forum via Zoom from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7. MDI Hospital’s President and CEO Christina Maguire will be joined by pharmacist Trevor Casey and medical doctor J.R. Krevans Jr., to give an update on coronavirus conditions on Mount Desert Island and to answer questions from the community about vaccinations during a live Q&A session. This event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit mdihospital.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AJAepZz_QrOnAZtadrs5fg.

MDI Hospital offers Heartsaver class

BAR HARBOR — MDI Hospital is offering a Heartsaver CPR AED class on Friday, Sept. 3, from 9-11:00 a.m. in the Wolf Conference Room of the Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center, 330 Main Street, 2nd Floor, Bar Harbor.

Thanks to the generosity of Northeast Harbor resident Sunny Dupree, this course is being offered free of charge for up to 9 participants.

The American Heart Association’s Heartsaver CPR AED Course is an instructor-led, hands-on course designed to prepare students to provide CPR and use an automated external defibrillator (AED) use in a safe, timely and effective manner. Upon successful completion of the course, including a CPR and AED skills test, students receive a Heartsaver CPR AED course completion card, valid for two years.

To register, visit https://mdihospital.enrollware.com/enroll?id=5206723 or contact Jean Young at [email protected] with questions.

Following COVID-19 guidelines, all students will be screened upon arrival. Surgical masks, available for participants, will be worn during the class.

Labor Day weekend craft fair

BAR HARBOR — The annual Island Art’s Association Labor Day Weekend Craft Fair will be held on the Bar Harbor Village Green Saturday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. People are encouraged to wear masks.

COA convocation

BAR HARBOR — On Friday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m., the College of the Atlantic community will gather to welcome the school’s 50th incoming class and officially open the new COA Davis Center for Human Ecology. A convocation will be held at the school’s new Davis Center for Human Ecology. The new center is a 29,000-square-foot sustainable space for the study of art, science and the humanities.

Lecture and discussion

GREAT CRANBERRY ISLAND — The Great Cranberry Island Historical Society will host author and former Maine Senate candidate Laurie Dobson for a lecture and discussion on Friday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.gcihs.org/events.

Pemetic High School reunion

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Pemetic High School alumni reunion will be held at the American Legion Hall in Southwest Harbor this weekend. All former Pemetic High School alumni are encouraged to attend the celebration Saturday, Sept. 4, from 1-3 p.m. For more information, call Ellen Corkery at (207) 671-2918.

Comp Plan workshop

TREMONT — The first of several workshops hosted by the Tremont Comprehensive Plan Task Force is scheduled to take place on Sept. 16.

Set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Tremont Community Center, the workshop will focus on land use. After an introduction by Jarod Farn-Guillette, the executive director of the Hancock County Planning Commission, participants will be asked to give opinions on four land use topics: housing, commerce/industry, short-term rentals and the possible designation of a downtown area.

According to Brett Witham, chairman of the task force, public comment is important in developing a comprehensive plan that aligns with the aspirations of townspeople.

The task force is also asking residents to fill out a survey to aid in their process. The survey is available on the town’s website or forms.gle/v8WE1hhrjQKrtnXG7.

SPCA weekend yard sale

TRENTON — The SPCA of Hancock County is holding a three-day Labor Day weekend yard sale outside the shelter on Route 3 in Trenton from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 4-6. The event will be held rain or shine. All proceeds go directly to the care of the shelter’s animals. For details, visit the shelter’s Facebook page.

SPCA pet of the week: Meet Beyonce

TRENTON — If you’re looking for the perfect cat to cuddle, snuggle and play with, look no further than Beyonce.

This black-haired beauty is gorgeous inside and out. If her jade eyes and long, silky black fur don’t captivate you, her friendly meows and head bumps will. We don’t know how old Beyonce is exactly since she was found hanging out in a colony of feral cats, but she’s youthful (between 2-5 years old) and extremely loving.

Beyonce loves other cats and seems to be fine with dogs. She would be the perfect cat for a first-time cat owner or for anyone who wants a loving, fuzzy companion. The only thing to keep in mind about our Queen Bey is that because of her history as a stray in a feral colony, she may wander off if let outside unsupervised, so we recommend she be kept as an indoors-only cat. She would probably love access to a catio or being harness trained for walks.

Don’t hesitate to apply for this gorgeous girl. We can’t imagine her stay at the shelter will be long!