Island Briefs: COA Summer Institute, book sale, committee openings

COA Summer Institute

BAR HARBOR — College of the Atlantic is wrapping up its weeklong 2022 Summer Institute today and tomorrow.

This year’s theme, Our One and Only Ocean, held in partnership with The National Geographic Society, explores the ocean’s various challenges and highlights solutions.

Sessions addressing climate change, deep sea exploration, fisheries and aquaculture, pollution and resource extraction, conservation, history, art and inspiration take place at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

To register for the free events, go to https://collegeoftheatlantic.regfox.com/coa-summer-institute.

Book sale

MOUNT DESERT — The Naturalist’s Notebook will be hosting a Back Deck Book Sale July 30-31.

The sale at 16 Main St. will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will offer hundreds of books at 25-75 percent off.

Immunization Awareness

BAR HARBOR — The town’s health officer is reminding everyone to get back on track with routine vaccinations.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sponsors National Immunization Awareness Month annually, highlighting the importance of getting recommended vaccines throughout one’s life.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all aspects of life, including the ability to attend important appointments and receive routine vaccinations. As children head back to school this fall, it’s important for them to get caught up with well-child visits and recommended vaccines.

Adults should also keep up to date. To see what vaccines may be needed, go online to www2.cdc.gov/nip/adultimmsched.

For more information, visit www.cdc.gov.

YWCA pie sales

BAR HARBOR — Homemade pies are on sale at the YWCA MDI every Tuesday through Aug. 30. The pies are baked by the YWCA’s volunteers. Sales start at 10 a.m. and run until pies are sold out.

Proceeds go to the YWCA MDI lodging program for women and girls. The YWCA is located at 36 Mount Desert St. in Bar Harbor.

For more information, call (207) 288-5008.

Duplicate bridge

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Ellsworth Duplicate Bridge Club will be meeting every Wednesday starting in August from 1-4:30 p.m. at The Neighborhood House on Kimball Road.

Duplicate bridge is a form of a trick-taking card game using a standard 52-card deck.

For more information, call The Neighborhood House at (207) 276-5039.

Acadia Adventures

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Southwest Harbor Library and Acadia National Park Service are teaming up to offer educational outdoor programs that focus on nature, hiking, leave no trace, weather, local wildlife, literacy and more.

The Acadia Adventures Program, which started in May, runs one Saturday a month from 10-11:20 a.m.

The program on Aug. 13, designed for grades K-6, is called “All About Acadia” and will take place at the library. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration for caregivers and children is required for each program.

For more information, call the library at (207) 244-7065.

Mooring non-issuance

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Select Board voted on Tuesday to continue with the non-issuance of harbor moorings until the new harbormaster comes on board.

Committee openings

TREMONT — The Tremont Broadband Committee and Tremont 175th Committee (to plan Tremont’s 175th celebration in 2023) are each seeking five members.

Those interested in applying may go to the Tremont Town Office 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, call (207) 244-7204 or go online to www.tremont.maine.gov.

Applications may be submitted in person, via email to [email protected] or by mail to P.O. Box 159, Bernard, ME, 04612.

UMaine Extension open house

ELLSWORTH — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H in Hancock County will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at 63 Boggy Brook Road, Ellsworth.

This family-friendly outdoor event will include a variety of hands-on activities for youth on topics ranging from art to science, gardening to animal husbandry – with animals on site.

UMaine Extension 4-H staff will be available to answer questions and share information about program opportunities. Representatives of the Master Gardener Volunteers, Eat Well and Extension Homemaker programs also will be available.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call (207) 667-8212 or email [email protected].