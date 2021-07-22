Island Briefs: Church cleanup, council appointees, Wine & Whiskers

Church cleanup day

BAR HARBOR — St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church at 41 Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor is looking for volunteers to help clean the grounds in front of the church this Saturday, July 24, in preparation for the bishop’s visit in early August.

Those interested are asked to go to the church for any amount of time between 8 a.m. and noon.

Public meeting on internet service

MOUNT DESERT — The town’s Broadband Committee will host a series of public meetings to hear from residents about their experiences with, and needs for, internet service that is fast, reliable and affordable.

The first of these meetings will be on Tuesday, July 27, at 5:30 p.m. in the Town Hall meeting room. The meeting may be attended in person or by telephone or Zoom. Check the town’s website page for the Broadband Committee for information about joining the meeting remotely.

Luminarias available for sale for August event

BAR HARBOR — It’s time to preorder your luminarias for the 20th Annual Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria Evening that will take place on the Bar Harbor Village Green on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 7-9:30 p.m.

To order online, go to donate.ywcamdi.org/luminaria-purchase. For more information, call (207) 288-5008 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

YWCA Mount Desert Island will be holding a luminaria bag sales event today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the First National Bank at 102 Main Street in Bar Harbor.

Event volunteers are needed.

The evening is sponsored by YWCA MDI. This year’s proceeds will go to Island Connections, which provides free transportation to doctor’s appointments, meal deliveries and other services for seniors and people with disabilities that enhance independence and quality of life.

Council appoints members to committees

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council appointed members to several boards and committees Tuesday night.

Ruth Eveland, the director of the Jesup Memorial Library, and Elissa Chesler, a professor at The Jackson Laboratory, were appointed to the Planning Board, which will have a large influence over ongoing regulations around vacation rentals.

Jennifer Cough, John Kelly, Eben Salvatore, Martha Searchfield and Ken Smith were all appointed to the Cruise Ship Committee.

Pancho Cole was appointed to the Design Review Board; Nancy Howland to the Age Friendly Committee; Ellen Dohmen and Heather Peterson to the Appeals Board; Michael Blythe to the Board of Assessment Review; J. Clark Stivers to the Communication and Technologies Committee; Jacquie Colburn to the Conservation Commission; Jon Carter, Jeff Miller, Larry Nuesslein and Jaime Weir to the Harbor Committee; Dick Fox to the Housing Authority; John Avila and Matt Gerald to the Marine Resources Committee; Mary Booher, Ron Greenberg, Matt Hochman and Martha Searchfield to the Parking Solutions Task Force; John Kelly and Greg Veilleux to the Parks and Recreation Committee; and Brian Booher, Norm Burdzel and Tobin Peacock to the Task of the Climate Emergency.

The council also noted that there are still several vacancies on multiple boards in town and encouraged people to volunteer.

Discuss volunteering over coffee and pastry on Aug. 3

BAR HARBOR — Island Connections is currently extending its search for new volunteer drivers.

The organization is looking for more people, who have an hour or more per week to offer, willing to drive their island neighbors to doctors’ appointments, assist with grocery runs, Meals on Wheels and other life-enhancing and necessary activities.

For those interested in volunteering, there will be a meet and greet on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 9:30 a.m., at the Milk & Honey Café on 3 Old Firehouse Lane in Northeast Harbor.

There is no need to sign up in advance. Meet outside at the Island Connections sign. Rain date information will be posted on the Island Connections Facebook if the weather does not cooperate.

For more information, call Dana Mastroianni at 288-4457 or email [email protected].

Wine & Whiskers to benefit SPCA

TRENTON — On Tuesday, July 27, the SPCA of Hancock County holds its 8th Annual Wine & Whiskers fundraiser to support the county’s abandoned, stray and surrendered dogs and cats.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Bar Harbor Club on West Street in Bar Harbor. Tickets are $150 per person and include a live and silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, dinner and music by the Crown Vics.

Wine & Whiskers is the SPCA’s largest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds provide direct support for daily operations of its animal shelter including food, shelter, daily animal care and veterinary treatment for all animals residing at the shelter.

To make a reservation or become an event sponsor, go to www.spcahancockcounty.org/events/wine-and-whiskers or call the SPCA at 667-8088.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Kayu

TRENTON — Four-year-old Kayu is a wonderful companion for both people and dogs. This beautiful boy enjoyed rambling around his previous owner’s property, playing in the woods and by the brook. He never once strayed from the property!

Kayu has tons of energy and loves to play ball. This 60-pound wonder is an automatic ball return machine. He is friendly with all people and enjoys playing with other dogs, but no kitties for our Husky boy, and he’s too active for small children.

Kayu would love it if his new owner lived on a large piece of property. He’d also love a running partner. Kayu, like all Huskies, is a pack animal. If you think Kayu would be a good addition to your pack, make an appointment to meet him today!