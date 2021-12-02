Island Briefs: Christmas tree sale, park passes, dog registration

Acadia annual pass sale

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The annual Acadia National Park pass will be available for $28 at the Mount Desert Town Office until Dec. 31 or while supplies last. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The passes are valid for one year from month of purchase. For more information about the annual pass sale, call (207) 288-3338, ext. 0.

Most of Loop Road closed

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Cadillac Mountain summit road and most of the Park Loop Road are now closed for the season. The Ocean Drive section of the Loop Road, from Schooner Head Road to Otter Cliff Road, remains open, as does the short section between Stanley Brook Road and the North parking lot and boat launch at Jordan Pond.

Boy Scout Christmas tree sale

BAR HARBOR — Starting this Saturday, the Mount Desert Island Boy Scouts of America Troop No. 89 of Town Hill will be selling Christmas trees in the parking lot of George Edwin Kirk American Legion Post No. 25 in Bar Harbor. Trees can be purchased any time during the week by leaving cash or checks in the deposit box. Scouts will staff the sale on weekends, with hours of availability posted at the site. All proceeds from the sale help to pay for scouting activities, including summer camp.

PTSA meeting

BAR HARBOR — The Conners Emerson School will host a Parents, Teachers, Students and Administration meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 3:30 p.m. in the Emerson library. The goal of the meeting is to get input to help make the school a better place for learning. Everyone is welcome to attend. Child care will be provided by the Emerson eighth graders.

2022 dog registration deadline

MOUNT DESERT — All dogs that are 6 months and older must be licensed. To get a license or to renew a dog license, a certified rabies certificate from a Maine veterinarian must accompany the request.

The fee is $6 for a neutered/spayed dog and $11 for an unaltered dog.

Renewals may be done through the mail or online at https://www10.informe.org/dog_license.

All dogs must be registered by Jan. 1. A late fee on unregistered dogs will be imposed starting Feb. 1.

For more information on how to register your dog, contact the town clerk at (207) 276-5531.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Bam Bam

TRENTON — Long-haired Bam Bam is like the SPCA’s miniature lion. His gorgeous golden-fawn coat and tiny curled ears, and the fact that he’s a big boy at over 12 pounds, are enough to make the resemblance complete.

There’s a sadness to his yellow-green eyes, though. Bam Bam has a troubled history where people weren’t always kind to him, and he still needs a gentle and loving companion to help him ease out of his shell.

He is 10 years old and is FIV positive, which simply means he needs a little extra care when it comes to kitty colds and such, and he should be kept as an indoors-only cat.

Bam Bam is extremely sweet and gentle despite his rough start, but we think he would be happiest in a home with older, respectful children. While he does not seem to like dogs much, he may be able to coexist with another mellow cat.

Bam Bam would love to start meeting people so he can learn about the good side of humans, and hopefully find his forever family soon.

Make an appointment to meet Bam Bam today!