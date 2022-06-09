Island Briefs: Cars & Coffee, Island Connections campaign, pancake breakfasts

Cars & Coffee event June 11

SEAL COVE —The next Cars & Coffee event at the Seal Cove Auto Museum will celebrate “Woodies.” Bring your wooden-bodied car, boat or airplane to the museum and show it off alongside those in the museum’s collection.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cars & Coffee is an opportunity for drivers to showcase their special vehicles, and for auto enthusiasts and community members to peek under hoods, learn about the hobby and enjoy a day at the museum. All are welcome, with or without an antique or vintage vehicle, and museum admission is free until 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.sealcoveautomuseum.org.

Ice cream social

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Common Good Soup Kitchen is having a free ice cream social for the community from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at 19 Clark Point Road in Southwest Harbor.

Popover breakfasts will also be held again on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings from 7:30-11:30 a.m., beginning June 16.

Common Good Soup Kitchen is a nonprofit community-based organization that promotes health, nutrition and fellowship among the residents of Mount Desert Island. The nonprofit delivers food bags and boxes to individuals and families in need every Friday and offers a food pantry every Sunday from noon to 1 p.m. year-round. On-site meals are offered during the winter months, and healthy cooking classes will resume this fall.

Take part in July 4 parade

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce is now accepting July 4th parade registrations. To participate in the parade, go online to www.visitbarharbor.com/July-4th to download an application or stop by the Chamber’s administrative office at 93 Cottage St. Registrations are due by June 27.

Island Connections match campaign runs through June 25

BAR HARBOR — Island Connections recently launched its third annual match campaign, 25 for 25 More, in conjunction with its 25th anniversary. The organization has been providing free transportation for seniors and people with disabilities on Mount Desert Island since May 1997.

“We are calling it 25 for 25 More because our goal is to raise $25,000 in matching funds to help us begin our next 25 years providing this much needed service to our community,” Executive Director Sharon Linscott said.

Several donors have pledged $25,000 in seed funds to be matched through June 25.

Volunteer drivers provided 3,746 rides to medical appointments, life-saving treatments and grocery shopping in 2021. They also drove 1,062 meal routes for Meals on Wheels and the Food Access Project.

As of June 2, Island Connections had raised $5,300 toward its goal.

Donations to the match campaign can be made online at www.islconnections.org or mailed to 93 Cottage St., Suite 101, Bar Harbor, ME 04609.

For more information, call (207) 288-4457.

Pancake breakfasts

TRENTON — The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department will host its first Blueberry Pancake Breakfast of the season on Saturday, June 11. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the pancake tradition, which raises money for equipment.

The cost is $10 per adult and $5 for children (those under 5 eat for free).

Other dates already schedule include June 11, July 16 and Aug. 20 with a Hunter’s Breakfast Oct. 29.

Breakfast items include pancakes, blueberry pancakes, sausage, bacon, French toast, juice and coffee. The all-you-can-eat breakfasts are served from 6-10 a.m. and the Hunter’s Breakfast will be served from 5-10 a.m.

The fire station is located at 59 Oak Point Road.

Blessing of the bikers

BAR HARBOR — The second annual Bless The Bikers Sunday and River MDI Ride will take place on June 26 at 1184 ME-102.

Registration with coffee and donuts will be at 9:30 a.m., with a service at 10:30 a.m., followed by a barbeque and the River MDI Ride at 1 p.m.

This event is organized by The River Church (MDI) & The GOD Chapter and is open to the public.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Cindy Lou

TRENTON — Cindy Lou is a female medium-size white and black terrier pit bull mix with beautiful hazel-yellow eyes.

Cindy Lou loves to run and play and excelled at agility. She would love to practice with her forever family. She is a loyal and cuddly gal who loves to spend her Sunday afternoons hiking or cozied up binge watching the latest series.

Cindy Lou is super sweet and clever. She has learned a lot of tricks and is ready and willing to learn a lot more.

Cindy Lou does not get along well with other animals – cats or dogs. She has been introduced to a few children but doesn’t know her own strength and tends to knock them over.

Cindy Lou has been a long-term resident at the shelter and really needs to find her forever home. Come and meet this sweet girl today!

Tremont appointments

TREMONT — The Select Board appointed the following officials on June 6: Jesse Dunbar as town manager, treasurer, general assistance administrator and road commissioner; Katie Dandurand as town clerk, tax collector, deputy treasurer, deputy general assistance administrator and registrar of voters; Janice Sprague as deputy clerk and deputy tax collector; Beatrice Grinnell as deputy clerk and deputy tax collector. Justin Seavey as harbormaster; John Larson as code enforcement officer, plumbing inspector and E-911 addressing officer; Matthew Caldwell as assessor; Heath Higgins as animal control officer; Keith Higgins as emergency management director; Rosie Madeira as health officer.

UUCE annual yard sale

ELLSWORTH — The 10th annual yard sale of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth (UUCE) will be held outside on Saturday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Junction Tech Services, 507 Washington Junction Road, Hancock.

This is a unique yard sale in that shoppers name their own price for items.

More than 150 families contributed items to this sale, including clothing, tools, books, sporting goods and housewares, as well as furniture, art, and of course, the odd treasure that defies description.

This event is a fundraiser for UUCE, which in turn supports individuals and community programs.

For more information, contact Pepper at (757) 746-7874 or email [email protected].

Free brown bag lunches

ELLSWORTH — The Everybody Eats! Free Community Meal program is now offering brown bag takeout lunches every Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Church, 134 State St. in Ellsworth. The meals are available through June 24.

The program, a partnership agency of Downeast Community Partners, has been serving the community each Monday since 2009 and currently offers a hot entree takeout on Mondays from 2:30-4 p.m.

Lunches will include a sandwich, fruit or fruit cups, chips or cookies and a granola bar.

To reserve multiple takeout orders or to express an interest in volunteering, contact Tracy Shaffer at (973) 287-9926.

Board, committee appointments

BAR HARBOR — Annual appointments will be made by the Bar Harbor Town Council to the following seats on boards and committees at its July 19 meeting. The list below includes current members with terms that will expire on July 31. Though current members can reapply, others can also apply. Completed applications are due at Town Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. Links to the application and more information can be found at www.barharbormaine.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1061.

The Age Friendly Committee needs three members with terms expiring July 2025, one alternate expiring July 2025 and another expiring July 2023.

The Harbor Committee needs three members expiring July 2025.

The Appeals Board needs one member expiring July 2025 and one associate member expiring July 2025.

The Housing Authority needs one Tenant Commissioner expiring July 2026. The Board of Assessment Review needs one member expiring July 2023 and another member expiring July 2025.

The Marine Resources Committee needs two members expiring July 2025.

The Communication and Technologies Committee needs one member expiring July 2024 and two members expiring July 2025.

The Parking Solutions Task Force needs four members expiring July 2025 and one Acadia National Park representative expiring July 2023.

The Conservation Commission is looking for two members expiring July 2023 and two members expiring July 2025.

The Parks & Recreation Committee needs one member expiring July 2025.

The Cruise Ship Committee is looking for a CruiseMaine representative expiring July 2025, a Resident at Large expiring July 2025, a maritime industry representative expiring July 2025, a scientific industry representative expiring July 2025 and an Acadia National Park representative expiring July 2023.

The Planning Board is searching for two members with terms expiring July 2025.

The Design Review Board is looking for one member expiring July 2023 and two members expiring July 2025.

The Climate Emergency Task Force is looking for one member expiring July 2023, two members with terms expiring July 2024, and one student representative expiring July 2025.