Island Briefs: Carriage road reopens, bargain sale, hazardous waste day

Acadia advisory panel meets Monday

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Acadia Advisory Commission will meet virtually Monday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. Park officials will give updates on visitation this summer, the Cadillac Mountain reservation system, Island Explorer bus system operations and the Bass Harbor Head Light Station. There also will be an opportunity for public comments. To join the meeting, go to tinyurl.com/ya7ewbnn.

Carriage road partially reopens

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — A section of the Eagle Lake carriage road around the south side of the lake reopened last Friday. The entire 6-mile loop had been closed for several month for rehabilitation. The section of the carriage road along the west side of the lake had previously reopened. The only portion that remains closed is along the east side, from intersections 7 to 9.

Food pantry needs volunteers

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Food Pantry welcomes new volunteers who are able to work a three-hour shift at the pantry or its companion thrift store, Serendipity. The pantry is located behind the YWCA at 36 Mount Desert Street. Serendipity is located at 36 Kennebec Place (between the Fire Hall and Reel Pizza). To learn more about volunteering at either location for a few hours one day a week, email [email protected] or call JoAnn at 288-2000.

Bargain sale

BAR HARBOR — Serendipity will hold an end-of-summer bargain sale on Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11. All proceeds benefit the Bar Harbor Food Pantry. The thrift store is located at 36 Kennebec Place (between the Fire Hall and Reel Pizza). Sale hours are noon to 5 p.m. Call JoAnn at 288-2000 for more information.

Dispatchers get new console

MOUNT DESERT — The police department will use $84,820 from a reserve account for a new console for the town’s public safety dispatching. The Motorola console will be purchased from Brown’s Communications of Ellsworth.

“This is a big step forward in technology for us,” said Police Chief Jim Willis. “It gives us some capabilities we’ve never had.”

Fire station design, bidding costs

MOUNT DESERT — The town will use up to $36,060 from a reserve fund to pay Fraser Associates Architects of Bar Harbor for design and bidding services for the proposed renovation of the Somesville Fire Station to provide living quarters for firefighters and EMS personnel. The Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service, which will turn over its EMS responsibilities to the town by the end of next year, is contributing $21,440 toward Fraser’s cost of $50,000 plus 15 percent for contingencies.

Help biologists by being a citizen scientist

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Do you enjoy watching deer? Help Maine’s biologists better understand the white-tailed deer population.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for citizen scientist volunteers across the state to submit deer data online or by postal mail. When you see a deer between from now until Sept. 30, record the location, date, time, number of does (adult female deer with no antlers), bucks (deer with antlers) and fawns.

For project background, data recording instructions and examples of how to record data correctly, so to www.mefishwildlife.com/deerspy.

Hazardous waste disposal

TREMONT — Each year, Acadia Disposal District hosts a day when residents can dispose of hazardous waste properly.

The event, which typically takes place at the high school, will be held this year at the Tremont Town Office on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents of Cranberry Isles, Frenchboro, Lamoine, Mount Desert, Southwest Harbor, Tremont, Trenton and Swan’s Island are eligible to bring household hazardous waste and universal waste to this event. Residents of Bar Harbor are eligible to bring hazardous waste to this event, but not universal waste.

To learn more, go to https://acadiadisposal.org/household-hazardous-universal-waste.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Josiah

TRENTON — Sweet Josiah would like to say hello this week! This gorgeous long-haired orange tabby is as sweet as marmalade, with just a pinch of zest that keeps life fun and exciting.

Josiah is a mature kitty of 8 years, so he still has plenty of energy left but doesn’t need to play, play, play like a kitten does. He’s purr-fectly housetrained and has all the manners of a gentleman.

The shelter staff doesn’t know how he would be living with cats or dogs, but they do know he doesn’t mind them passing by. Best of all, Josiah has been wonderful with small children and gives them kisses.

So why hasn’t he been snatched up into a loving home yet? Well, Josiah is diabetic, so he needs daily insulin shots. The folks at the shelter are more than happy to show potential adopters how to give insulin and to help with the whole process, including recommending the best places to buy insulin in the future. Josiah is a darling and would love to go to a wonderful family who will give him plenty of head rubs, ear scratches and a warm bed.

Make an appointment to meet Josiah today!

Retired teachers meetings canceled

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Retired Teachers Association is canceling its meeting on Sept. 14 and for the foreseeable future due to the current COVID-19 situation.

Like last year, members are asked to make their school supplies donation to a school of their choice.

For more information, call Jan Varnum at 288-3857 or Myrna Coffin at 422-6888.