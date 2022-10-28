Island Briefs: Capital campaign donation, community BBQ, Sugar & Spice drive

Bank donates $25K to Jesup capital campaign

MACHIAS — Machias Savings Bank recently made a $25,000 donation to phase 3 of Jesup Memorial Library’s capital campaign, which will fund the Bar Harbor library’s building expansion.

The new wing will be a welcoming space in the heart of the community, equipped with an elevator for full accessibility, more shelving space to expand the collection, flexible meeting spaces, climate-controlled archives, updated technology, a spacious children’s room and dedicated areas for young adults.

This donation brings the bank’s total donation to the library’s capital campaign to $55,000.

“We are proud to say YES! and collaborate with an organization whose mission is enriching the lives of others through a crucial community space,” said Larry Barker, president and CEO of Machias Savings Bank. “This physical addition will ensure access for all and continue to help Bar Harbor thrive.”

Church sale, luncheon

BAR HARBOR — Eden Baptist Church is having a Christmas sale and luncheon 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at its Parish Hall, 155 Old Bar Harbor Road in Salisbury Cove.

Luncheon includes homemade fish chowder and soup, sandwiches and pie. The sale will include baked goods and crafts.

Community BBQ

BAR HARBOR — Join Bar Harbor Public Safety for a community BBQ on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event will take place from 3-5:30 p.m. at the YMCA ball field in Bar Harbor and is an opportunity for the community to get together and mingle as the season winds down.

Sugar & Spice drive at First National Bank

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — All First National Bank branches will be collecting sweet treats and seasonings for local food pantries through Nov. 11.

Donations especially appreciated include cake, cookie, brownie and muffin mix, cinnamon, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder and taco seasoning.

“Following last year’s success, we’re thrilled to bring back the Sugar & Spice drive,” said Susan Norton, chief administration officer at First National Bank. “Together we can support our local food pantries by donating seasonings, an essential item often forgotten, and sweet treats to bring joy leading up to the holiday season.”

Open Table MDI grand opening

BAR HARBOR — Maple Street between Cottage Street and Brewer Avenue will be closed for the grand opening of Open Table MDI from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

The nonprofit community organization that provides free meals for the public moved into its new location at 116 Cottage St. in May.

To celebrate the resumption of in-person suppers, a community-wide open invitation has been extended for a street dance and light meal service at the new space.

Veterans Day at Blue Star Memorial Marker

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — On Nov. 11, the Bar Harbor Garden Club is planning an in-person Veterans Day Observance at the Blue Star Memorial Marker at 11 a.m. The marker is located on Route 3, one-third of a mile from the head of Mount Desert Island. A hand-crafted wreath will be on display at the site.

The public is invited to come and pay tribute to the members of the United States military.

During the pandemic years, this ceremony was unable to take place in person. Instead, written thoughts and remembrances were collected by the garden club for its archives. To add a written reflection, members of the community can bring them to the event. To have a comment read aloud, email it to [email protected] so that it can be added to the program.