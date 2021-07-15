Island Briefs: Cannonball Run, Brechlin award, benefit breakfast

Brechlin receives recognition for years of service

BAR HARBOR – Earl Brechlin, founding editor of the Islander who retired earlier this year as Friends of Acadia’s communications director, receives a plaque from Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider in recognition of his years of service to the park and FOA. “Earl’s long history and strategic practicality has been a gift to anyone who has had the pleasure of working with him,” Schneider said. “He has been a crucial partner to Acadia’s extended team, helping us communicate the many park initiatives and projects to our communities and visitors. We hope his insight, humor and dedication to the park continue even into his next chapter.”

Cannonball Run kicks off from the town pier

BAR HARBOR — Scooter riders from across the country kicked off the Scooter Cannonball run early Monday morning from the Bar Harbor town pier. The 10-day cross country test of man and machine will end in Eureka, Calif., traversing 4,500 miles.

This was the first run for Louis Weigele, of Cleveland, Ohio. Under his suit was a shirt that read, “What was I thinking!?!?!”

He, like many of the 80 or so riders, was thinking about the potential for rain on the first day’s ride, which was ending in New Hampshire.

“That should add some spice to life,” he said.

It was also the first cross country ride for Jose Raffucci, of Huntington Beach, Calif. He was putting the final touches on his “Pink Princess” before heading out for the day. Riders have to perform daily maintenance on their scooters to keep them in tip-top shape. As a newbie, Raffucci wasn’t so sure about his odds of making it all the way to California.

“The chances of finishing are 50-50,” he said.

Help provide rides and meals with $16K matching campaign

BAR HARBOR – Celebrate more than 3,600 rides given and 16,000 meals delivered by Island Connections in 2020 by donating to the $16K Provide A Ride Matching Campaign, where three local families will match donations up to $16,000, until July 16.

Island Connections is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides rides to medical appointments, delivers Meals on Wheels meals, and does grocery shopping for people who cannot do it for themselves.

To make a donation, go online to www.islconnections.org; mail a check to Island Connections at 93 Cottage St., Suite 101, Bar Harbor, ME 04609; or stop by the Island Connection offices to drop your donation in the secure donation box there.

Volunteers needed

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA is hosting the Acadia 70.8 Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 8, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The organization is looking for volunteers to keep the event safe. Positions are in different time blocks and include aid station crew, course monitors, transition area monitors, kayak or boat support, and finish line help.

To volunteer, email [email protected]

Fire chief reappointed

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Tom Chisholm was reappointed on Tuesday to serve as the fire chief for the town’s volunteer department for the next three years.

The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to have Chisholm continue in that role. He was initially appointed in June 2018 and has been a part of the department since he was 8 years old.

Reappointed to the town’s Conservation Commission during the Tuesday meeting were Susan Allen and Jane Ayres Peabody.

When tasked with appointing members of the Board of Selectmen as liaisons to several of the town’s committees and boards, members of the board voted in favor of doing away with the liaison roles for a year trial period.

Service appeal

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The town is looking for members to serve on the Board of Appeals, a five-member board.

With the recent expiration of three of the members’ terms and only one of those agreeing to continue servin

g, there are two open seats. Unlike the Board of Selectmen and Planning Board, the Board of Appeals only meets on an as-needed basis. Sometimes that means not at all for the year and at other times, when someone appeals an action taken by an authoritative town board, it can mean several times.

Those interested in serving are encouraged to contact the town office at (207) 244-5404.

Separate articles

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Any organizations requesting $10,000 or more from the town will be put in a separate warrant article for future Town Meetings.

Board of Selectmen member Carolyn Ball asked for the change in response to how all nonprofit organizations’ requests were lumped together at this year’s Town Meeting. Other members of the board pointed out how the larger-ticket items had been separate articles in the past.

Articles on this year’s Town Meeting warrant followed the format used in 2020 when voting was all by ballot in response to the pandemic. All articles asking residents to spend a certain amount for municipal or school budgets were also in a yes or no format. Ball asked the wording for those be changed to “what amount shall the town raise?”

Selectmen approved making the change to warrants going forward for both requests.

Library card reimbursement

TRENTON — The town will reimburse Trenton residents the cost of a library card at the Ellsworth Public Library upon submission of a receipt for membership from the library.

Benefit breakfast

TRENTON — The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a blueberry pancake and French toast breakfast on July 17 from 6-10 a.m. at the Trenton Fire Station, 59 Oak Point Road, in Trenton. The breakfast is $6 per person for blueberry or plain pancakes, French toast, sausage and bacon. Proceeds will help purchase rescue equipment.

SPCA of Hancock County Pets of the Week: Meet Gracia and Pecan

TRENTON — Gracia and Pecan are a mother and son pair that have been in at the shelter since February. Gracia was part of the Georgia transfer, and let the shelter in on a little surprise after she made herself comfortable – she was pregnant. She went right into foster to have her babies, all of which have been adopted, except for Pecan.

In the months that Pecan and his mom stayed together, still in foster, they have become quite bonded. Pecan is almost a spitting image of his mom. Both are gray with a white spot on their chest and white boots. They have brilliant brown-green eyes. One of the most striking features about them are their long, beautiful whiskers.

Gracia is about 3 years old, and Pecan is only 3 months old. Gracia and her baby love to snuggle and play together. They both get along with other cats but have not yet been tested with dogs.

As hard as it is to believe, Pecan and Gracia have not gotten very much attention during their stay at the shelter, so it’s time to change that. Make an appointment today to meet this loving and lovable duo.

Kinsley Ray Memorial 5K returns

ELLSWORTH — This year’s Kinsley Ray Memorial 5K has been scheduled for July 31 at the Down Easy Family YMCA’s James Russell Wiggins Center. The event will be DEFY’s first full road race since the start of the pandemic.

The Kinsley Ray Memorial 5K honors Kinsley Archer, daughter of Holly Archer and Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Archer. Kinsley Ray passed away of acute myeloid lymphoma Dec. 10, 2018, at the age of 4 months.

The event will be held in three waves with an early-bird heat scheduled for 7:30 a.m., an open wave at 8:30 a.m. and walkers at 9 a.m. A virtual option will also be offered for those who will not be in attendance but would like their times included in the final results.

Registration is $20 for pre-registrants or $25 for race-day registrants.. Pre-registration will be available through July 29 at defymca.org/schedules/road-races.

Donations will be accepted on behalf of the Lymphoma & Leukemia Society of New England. To make a donation or sponsor the race, contact DEFY Health and Wellness Director Robin Clarke at 667-3086 or [email protected]