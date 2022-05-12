Island Briefs: Camp Cleanup, rummage sale, volunteers needed

Camp Beech Cliff hosts camp cleanup

MOUNT DESERT — Volunteers are needed on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to noon to help Camp Beech Cliff clean up and get ready for summer camp. Spend the morning outdoors with other community members and then enjoy a cookout followed by cake in honor of the camp’s 25th anniversary.

Projects include sweeping, clearing brush, spreading woodchips, stacking wood and getting program areas ready for camp.

“There’s little I love more than sharing a meal and time with others who help take care of this camp many children call a home away from home,” said Matt Cornish, the camp’s director.

The event will take place rain or shine. There is no cost to attend; however, registration is required online at www.campbeechcliff.org. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Camp Beech Cliff is an ACA-accredited independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit summer camp and year-round outdoor education center in Mount Desert. To learn more, visit www.campbeechcliff.org or call (207) 244-0365.

YWCA rummage sale returns

BAR HARBOR — The YWCA Mount Desert Island is holding its Dollars for Scholars rummage sale from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, at its location on 36 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor. Event proceeds go to support women and girls’ economic empowerment through scholarships.

For more information on the scholarships, visit www.ywcamdi.org/what-were-doing/economic-empowerment.

Saturday volunteer needed to deliver food

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Island Connections is looking for one person on Saturdays from 9:15-10:45 a.m. to deliver boxes of pantry items and fresh local vegetables to area families.

This is a cooperative effort between Open Table MDI’s Food Access Project and Island Connections.

Those interested can apply online at www.islconnections.org/apply-to-volunteer or call (207) 288-4457.

Taking action on climate change

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — A Climate to Thrive will host an educational event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, with a panel of experts who will cover climate change, actions to take and why those actions are so effective.

Panelists will include Blackman, Maine Youth for Climate Justice program director Cassie Cain, community climate action planner Laura Berry, College of the Atlantic Director of Energy David Gibson and grassroots climate action organizer for Sierra Club Maine Ania Wright.

The event will take place via Zoom; register online at www.aclimatetothrive.org/educationseries.

Online discussion with Brian Langley

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Former state senator and state Senate candidate Brian Langley will participate in an online discussion on Friday, May 13, at 9 a.m. in a program sponsored by Acadia Senior College.

Langley will share his commitments as a Republican candidate and talk about the Republican Party he believes is needed for the future.

From 2009 to 2011, Langley represented Ellsworth and Trenton (District 132) in the Maine House of Representatives. From 2011 to 2019, he represented most of Hancock County in the Maine Senate, a seat to which he was elected four times.

Langley has been nominated as the Republican candidate to stand in the June 14 special election for the District 7 Maine Senate seat.

This free event is open to everyone. Register online at www.acadiaseniorcollege.org or email [email protected].

SPCA Pet of the Week: Meet Leonard

TRENTON — Sweet Leonard has been in the care of the SPCA for nearly five months. He wears a sleek black jacket and has a very prominent nose. He loves to cozy up with a nice blanket.

This 8-year-old boy just could not catch a break! Leonard came to the shelter with a rare disease known as “pillow foot.” Basically, the pads of his feet were swollen and painful to walk on. Since being diagnosed, Leonard has gone through the treatment for two months. Luckily, he was able to go into foster during this time. Recently, he had a dental surgery and had nine teeth removed.

Leonard loves other cats and dogs, and makes it a habit to chirp and call out to any animal wandering the lobby. Leonard would like a quieter home with older kids. He has a lot of love to offer, to both humans and animals – he’s just waiting to find his forever home.

Make an appointment to meet Leonard today!

Spring plant sale scheduled May 21

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Master Gardener Volunteers plant sale will be held, rain or shine, on Saturday, May 21, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Hancock County UMaine Cooperative Extension Office, 63 Boggy Brook Road in Ellsworth.

The sale will feature hundreds of perennials and annuals, including Maine natives. The event will also include a children’s activity area, “Ask a Master Gardener” information table, a raffle and an opportunity to purchase local seafood compost.

For information, go to https://extension.umaine.edu/hancock/spring-plant-sale.