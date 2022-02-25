Island Briefs: Cadillac reservations, open house, special town meeting

Cadillac reservations go on sale

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Reservations for driving up the Cadillac Mountain Summit Road from May 25 through Oct. 22 may be purchased online starting this Friday, Feb. 25, at Recreation.gov.

But reservations are only available 90 days before the date you wish to visit. So, for example, a reservation can be made Feb. 25 only for May 25.

Reservations cost $6 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance online. In addition to a Cadillac summit reservation, visitors must have a park entrance pass.

Island Connections holds open house

BAR HARBOR — Island Connections will host an open house on Thursday, March 3, from 2-4 p.m. at the Bar Harbor Municipal Auditorium, 93 Cottage St. All are welcome to attend to thank Doreen Willett for her years of service to the Mount Desert Island community and to greet Sharon Linscott, Island Connections’ new executive director. Masks will be required to attend. An elevator is located at the lower east entrance to the building to reach the auditorium on the top floor.

Community forums

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — A Climate to Thrive (ACTT) is holding two forums, one in Tremont and one in Bar Harbor, that focus on a new state program called Community Resilience Partnership. The forums will allow residents to learn about the program, to review a list of eligible actions and to help prioritize actions for each town.

Tremont’s forum will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3, both in person at Tremont Town Hall an on Zoom. Tremont residents can sign up for the Zoom option at www.aclimatetothrive.org/events.

Bar Harbor’s forum will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, on Zoom only, and residents can register online at the website above.

Through the Community Resilience Partnership, communities can apply for funding support to implement actions aimed at emissions reduction and energy efficiency and build community resilience to the impacts of climate change.

Special town meeting March 8

MOUNT DESERT — There will be a special town meeting for Mount Desert on Tuesday, March 8, at 6 p.m. in the Kelley Auditorium at the Mount Desert Elementary School. The issues to be voted upon include ordinance changes to the land use zoning ordinance, the fire prevention and protection ordinance adoption, changes to the Mount Desert Fire Department to acquire the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service and constriction project for Somesville fire station improvements. Copies of the warrant and ordinances are available at the town office and posted on the town website’s calendar for March 8. Masks are required. Call 276-5531 with questions.

No appointment vaccines, testing

ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital will no longer use its drive-thru building on the hospital campus for COVID-19 testing and vaccine administration. Testing and vaccines are available at Northern Light Primary Care’s Walk-In services located at 32 Resort Way in Ellsworth, open daily with no appointment required. New patients are welcome.

Coffee with Constituents Feb. 26

AUGUSTA — Rep. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) will host her next virtual Coffee with Constituents event on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10-11 a.m.

This monthly series provides an opportunity for Ellsworth and Trenton community members to share ideas, ask questions and learn more about Maine’s legislative process.

Attendees can access the event via Zoom at tinyurl.com/grohoskiconvo. If videoconferencing is a challenge, calling in by phone is also an option. Contact Rep. Grohoski at (207) 358-8333 for more information.

“We’re two months into the Second Session of the 130th Legislature, and there is a lot of activity to talk about,” said Rep. Grohoski. “This month, in addition to hearing your ideas and concerns, I would like to discuss my work to address rising energy costs – something we are all experiencing – and how lowering these costs and achieving our climate goals go hand in hand.”

To provide specific questions or topics ahead of the event, or to schedule a private conversation, contact Rep. Grohoski at [email protected] or (207) 358-8333.

Corrections

A Feb. 17 story about candidates in the state Senate District 7 special election should have stated that Rep. Nicole Grohoski is also seeking the Democratic nomination in the June 14 primary to run in the general election in November.

A story in last week’s Islander stated that the committee that is interviewing the three finalists for the job of superintendent of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System would recommend one of the candidates to the school board. In fact, the committee expects to forward two or all three names to the board, which will choose the new superintendent.