Island Briefs: Booster shots, MDI Backpack Program, Acadia pride

All Mainers now eligible for booster shots

BAR HARBOR — Governor Janet Mills announced today that, effective immediately, all Maine adults ages 18 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, regardless of underlying medical conditions. According to a press release from her office, expanding booster eligibility will protect the health of Maine people, limit transmission of the deadly Delta variant and preserve our health care system’s capacity now overburdened because of a sustained surge of COVID-19 cases. Because of this surge, particularly among unvaccinated individuals, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that all Maine residents live or work in high-risk settings, justifying the expansion of booster eligibility.

BHSL volunteers take part in Take Pride in Acadia Day

BAR HARBOR — Several members of Bar Harbor Savings & Loan staff and board participated in the annual Friends of Acadia Take Pride in Acadia Day that took place on Nov. 6 at Acadia National Park.

Savings & Loan team captain David Cohen said, “I am very proud of the group of volunteers from Bar Harbor Savings & Loan who, together with their family and friends, gave up a Saturday morning to work tirelessly raking leaves and cleaning out culverts along the Eagle Lake Carriage Road helping Friends of Acadia get Acadia National Park ready for the upcoming winter.”

Bar Harbor Savings and Loan was assigned a section of the Eagle Lake carriage roads. The volunteers cleared culverts and drainage ditches of leaves, branches, rocks and sediment. The autumn cleanup gets the roads ready for the winter.

Edward Jones adds to Bar Harbor office

BAR HARBOR — A second financial advisor, David Lewis, has joined Elise Frank’s Edward Jones Bar Harbor office.

“I am really looking forward to working with Elise,” said Lewis. “I’ll have all the advantages of working with an experienced investment professional while getting to know local investors.”

Lewis has 20 years of experience in the financial services industry.

The branch office is located at 71 Cottage Street in Bar Harbor.

FNB supports MDI Backpack Program

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — First National Bank recently announced a $1,000 contribution to the MDI Backpack Program towards its annual fundraising efforts.

The MDI Backpack Program provides weekend meals for children experiencing food insecurity on Mount Desert Island. The program currently serves 60 students and families in Bar Harbor, Mount Desert, Swans Island, the Cranberry Isles and Trenton. For more information or to find out ways to help visit, go online to www.mdibackpackprogram.org.

Dix Point Road specs approved

TREMONT — On Nov. 8, the Select Board approved the request of the town manager to apply for a stream crossing permit and have the town’s engineer draw out the specs for improvements to the Dix Point Road.

Updated community building policy

TREMONT — At a Select Board meeting last week, board members approved a revised community building usage policy. The community building, which includes a gym and restrooms, can be used by the residents of Tremont without charge. The key and reservation log were kept at Gott’s Store previously, but the updated policy replaces Gott’s with the town office. The policy was also updated to allow Harbor House use of the gym. The Tremont Consolidated School has priority use of the gym from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Spark

TRENTON — For longtime supporters of SPCA of Hancock County, Spark may be a familiar face – and what a lovely face it is! She is a 5-year-old tortie that is mostly black with gorgeous flickers of orange, which were the inspiration for her name.

Some people claim she lost all her niceness when one of her back legs was amputated, but with Spark, you simply need to know that when something goes wrong, it’s your fault. If you can accept this and apologize to her, she rewards you with headbutts and purrs, and she will be the first kitty to greet you in the morning.

Spark desperately needs a family who is willing to take the time to get to know her and accept her for who she is. She has been returned to the shelter for having litterbox issues, which have ONLY resulted from stress or untreated urinary tract infections. The moment she’s at the shelter getting the treatment she needs, she uses her litterbox perfectly.

She wants to be an only pet and needs someone who is patient and willing to pamper her. She likes kids but needs respect, so small children may not be the best fit for her.

Spark is sure to kindle a deep and unique kind of love in someone’s heart.

Make an appointment to meet Spark today!

Open enrollment help offered

ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Blue Hill and Maine Coast Hospitals are assisting community members looking for help with the health insurance open enrollment process. Certified application counselors are on site and appointments are free.

To schedule an appointment at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth, call 664-5330. For an appointment at Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital, call 374-3927.