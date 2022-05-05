Island Briefs: Blue Star event, meet Trenton candidates, deck safety

Memorial Day observance to be held in-person

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club is planning an in-person Memorial Day observance at the Blue Star Memorial Marker on Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m.

The marker is located one-third of a mile from the head of Mount Desert Island on Route 3. The hand-crafted wreath will be on display throughout the holiday weekend.

There were no in-person observances during the pandemic. Instead, written thoughts and remembrances were collected for the garden club’s archives. Written reflections will be accepted again this year. Bring them to the event or email [email protected] in advance so that they can be added to the program.

May is Deck Safety Month

BAR HARBOR — The North American Deck and Railing Association (NADRA) raises awareness each year about the importance of checking decks by promoting National Deck Safety Month. Homeowners can take advantage of resources and tools from the NADRA webpage, www.nadra.org, to ensure the safety, security and longevity of their decks.

The Town of Bar Harbor Code Enforcement Office has posted a 10-point deck safety checklist on its website at www.barharbormaine.gov/267/code-enforcement. The checklist provides a step-by-step guide to visually inspecting decks for safety concerns such as corroding fasteners, decaying materials, loose railings and inadequate lighting.

The Code Enforcement Office is available to discuss decks and other possible home safety concerns. Contact Michael Gurtler, deputy code enforcement officer, at (207) 288-3329 or [email protected] for more information.

Meet the Trenton candidates

TRENTON — Candidates for Trenton Select Board and School Committee will meet the public in an informal reception hosted by the League of Women Voters of Downeast on Tuesday, May 10, at 6 p.m. at the Trenton Town Office. Joining the forum are Select Board candidates Danielle Cole and Rachel Nobel, along with School Committee candidates Kristin Farley, Curtis Gott and Mikhayla Winger.

Residents are urged to attend the May 10 event to meet the candidates and learn how they will deal with the important issues facing Trenton. The format will be informal, with each candidate offering brief opening remarks, and then the candidates and voters will have a chance to interact conversationally.

A Zoom option will be available. Email [email protected] for the Zoom registration link.

Trenton voters will elect one member of the Select Board and two members of the School Committee in an election to be held at the town office from 2-6 p.m. on Monday, May 16. Absentee ballots are available now at the town office.

The town meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. at the Trenton Elementary School.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet FeeFee

TRENTON — FeeFee came to our shelter at the beginning of April as part of the transport from Maryland. Before we agreed to take FeeFee, staff at the Maryland shelter warned us that she may be hard to place. You see, Miss FeeFee picks her person. She loves to be petted and to get love from her person and just cannot waste love on anyone else!

This 12-year-old orange beauty has the most stunning green eyes and an enormous purr. Her favorite treats are Temptations squeeze tubes. She will tolerate a cat that won’t pay attention to her; otherwise, she would prefer to be an only cat. She does not seem to like dogs.

If you are looking for a beautiful orange cat to spoil and love, make an appointment to meet FeeFee today.

HCRC to meet May 12

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Republican Committee is holding a meeting on Thursday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m., at its headquarters at the Maine Coast Mall in Ellsworth to meet statewide, county and local candidates. For more information, email HCRC Chair Sandi Blanchette at [email protected].

Coffee with Constituents

AUGUSTA — Rep. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) will host an in-person “Coffee with Constituents” event on Saturday, May 7, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Moore Community Center, 125 State Street, Ellsworth.

This monthly series provides an opportunity for Ellsworth and Trenton community members to share ideas, ask questions and learn more about Maine’s legislative process. Joining for a portion or all of the event is welcomed. Coffee and tea will be provided.

“The 130th Legislature is coming to a close,” said Grohoski. “I hope you will join me in discussing the big takeaways from this legislative session and work that remains for next session. As summer nears and my legislative work at the State House concludes, I look forward to seeing you around town more, hearing your ideas, and sharing info on how our state government is making a difference here at home.”

To provide questions or topics ahead of the event, or to schedule a private conversation, contact Grohoski at [email protected] or (207) 358-8333.

Grohoski, a member of the Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology, is serving her second term in the Maine House of Representatives. She represents the communities of Ellsworth and Trenton.