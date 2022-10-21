Island Briefs: Blackman makes captain, fall church fair, broadband study

Blackman named fire captain

MOUNT DESERT — Amilie Blackman, a 14-year veteran of the Mount Desert Fire Department and its second full-time employee, has been promoted from lieutenant to captain.

“Amilie’s passion for the fire service began in May 2008 as an on-call/volunteer member of the fire department,” Chief Mike Bender said in announcing her promotion.

“After obtaining her Firefighter I & II certifications, she worked for the department as an AmeriCorps member (for nearly two years).”

Blackman was hired as a fulltime firefighter in January 2011. She has earned numerous certifications and accreditations and is an alumna of the National Fire Academy. She currently is the fire department’s training officer.

Fall church fair

MOUNT DESERT — Somesville Church is having its fall fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Somesville Union Meeting House Parish House.

Items available include apple pies, mini pumpkin pies, baked beans, pickles, jams, other baked goods, pottery, crafts, art works, new and nearly new regifting items, jewelry and more.

Proceeds benefit Somesville Church and its missions. Call (207) 244-4304 for more information.

Council appointments

BAR HARBOR — Members of the Town Council voted to appoint Mike Rogers to a three-year term on the Design Review Board, Micala Delepierre to a three-year term on the Harbor Committee and Cara Ryan to a three-year term on the Appeals Board at their meeting on Tuesday.

Broadband study

TREMONT — The Select Board voted recently to authorize Town Manager Jesse Dunbar to contract with Casco Bay Advisors, a broadband and telecom consulting company, to conduct a broadband survey in Tremont.

The study will cost $9,800 and Dunbar has been authorized to look into grant funding to pay for the expense. The study will consist of Casco Bay Advisors coming to Tremont to evaluating the current broadband infrastructure to determine which areas have good coverage, poor coverage or no coverage. This will aid the Broadband Committee in figuring out its options in bringing broadband to the town.

Heating assistance program

TREMONT — The Select Board voted recently to adopt and sign the Heating Assistance Program policy that was drafted by Town Manager Jesse Dunbar. The board amended the program to include electricity in addition to heating oil and wood.

The funding for this program would be donation based and would not use taxpayer money. The board also approved Dunbar to see whether the town would be able to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to match donations by residents and businesses with a cap of $5,000.

Doug Gott and Sons, MDI Property Maintenance and resident Ben Harper who attended the meeting said that they would donate $500 each if the town could match them, helping to get the new program off the ground.

SPCA of Hanock County Pet of the Week: Zephyr

TRENTON — Zephyr is a male tuxedo cat who is a few months shy of 3 years old. He has been at the shelter for about three months now.

Zephyr has a sad backstory where he was left in his carrier by the shelter door as his owners couldn’t keep him any longer. It took him a little bit of time to forgive us for snatching him out of his comfort zone, but he has come around after getting to know us.

He loves to be petted and to get yummy treats. This boy is long and lanky and enjoys stretching out on a high cat tree.

Zephyr likes sitting out on the catio with the other cats, but he struggles with personal space when it comes to other animals. He tends to get right in their faces, but all he wants to do is love them. Some cats can take offense to his super-outgoing personality.

He loves snacks and Churu tubes and will love anyone who offers him one. Zephyr would prefer a quiet home, with cats to love and play with.

Make an appointment to meet Zephyr today!