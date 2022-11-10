Island Briefs: Bed races rescheduled, street dance, toy drive

PJ sale, bed races rescheduled

BAR HARBOR — Due to the forecast for Saturday, the annual Chamber of Commerce’s Early Bird Pajama Sale & Bed Races will take place this Friday.

Beginning at 10 a.m., beds will make their way to the start/finish line in front of the Criterion Theatre. Teams will start racing in timed heats down Cottage Street and back. Awards will be given immediately after the race.

Kick off the holiday-shopping season and find deals by shopping locally. Wear pajamas and save more. Bring receipts from participating business to the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce’s Information Center for a chance to be entered into a raffle for a travel voucher from Cape Air.

Street dance

BAR HARBOR — Open Table MDI is celebrating its grand reopening with a street dance this Friday from noon to 3 p.m. See the new location at 116 Cottage St., dance in the street and enjoy delicious snacks.

YMCA toy drive

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island YMCA is having a toy drive until Nov. 18. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift to be given out to area families. The Y is located at 21 Park St. Call (207) 288-3511with questions.

Cadillac road closes Nov. 14

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The 3 1/2-mile Cadillac Mountain Summit Road will close for the season to all traffic including pedestrians and bicyclists on Nov. 14 for road repairs and culvert replacements. The road will reopen only for pedestrian use after crews have stopped working for the winter. The road work will resume next spring.

The Park Loop Road will close for the winter as usual on Dec.1 unless weather conditions create the need for an earlier closure.

Village Holidays celebration/sale

BAR HARBOR — The town will be celebrating the holidays on Friday, Dec. 2. Starting at the Village Green, hot chocolate and cookies will be available for munching at 4:30 p.m. At 5, Santa will arrive to light the tree and read “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore.

From 5:30-7 p.m. at the MDI YMCA, visit with Santa and enjoy crafts and activities sponsored by Summer Festival of the Arts, Hannaford and Jesup Memorial Library.

From 6-10 p.m., local businesses will be offering holiday gift-giving deals to get those items checked off your “nice” list.

Hancock County SPCA Pets of the Week: Deet and Hup

TRENTON — Deet and Hup are 6-month-old sisters who have been at the shelter since early July – that’s four months in the shelter for kittens! Crazy, right?!

We suspect that their mom was a stray and that their father was a neighbor’s outside cat. Deet is a long, lean black and white tuxedo cat. She likes to play with toy mice and small balls. Deet is the more outgoing of the two. Hup is solid black with brilliant yellow/green eyes. She enjoys a comfy cat tree and a nice bed.

These girls are so food motivated! Since they are on the shy side, food is the way to win their hearts. Deet and Hup may never be lap cats and may generally like cat company over a multi-human home, but we are determined to find these sisters their forever home.

It takes Deet and Hup a bit of time to learn to trust humans, especially when they’re meeting different humans every day, but they have come a long way with shelter staff and have such great potential to grow if someone would give them a chance.

Make an appointment to meet them today!

Hancock County Dems online program

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Democratic Committee will host a presentation by Jack Russell about the results and consequences of the 2022 midterm elections on Thursday, Nov. 17. The meeting will take place via Zoom from 7-8:15 p.m. and will have time for discussion.

Russell was born and raised on Mount Desert Island and educated in its schools, Exeter, Marlboro College and Brown University. Aspiring to become a literary historian, he was redirected by the 1960s into a four-decade career as a political activist and consultant, helping government at the city, state and federal level understand and support the American industrial base of small- and medium-sized firms.

Home on MDI with his wife, Sandy Wilcox, since 2006, he has served conservation through Friends of Acadia. He also teaches courses at Acadia Senior College.

To register for this free event, go to www.hancockdems.org before noon Nov. 16.

Open enrollment help

ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Blue Hill and Maine Coast hospitals are assisting community members who are looking for help with the health insurance open enrollment process. Certified application counselors are on site and appointments are free.

To schedule an appointment at Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital, call (207) 374-3927. For Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, call (207) 664-5330.