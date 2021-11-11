Island Briefs: Class trip bake sale, Bar Harbor livestream, free fitness classes

Eighth graders host bake sale

BAR HARBOR — The Conners Emerson School eighth-grade class is hosting a bake sale to raise money for its annual class trip.

Students will be selling baked goods donated from island businesses such as Mount Desert Bakery and The Flowered Apron in front of the Swan Agency on 43 Cottage Street during the Bar Harbor Bed Races on Saturday from 6 a.m. to noon. Money raised from the sale along with donations will go toward the class trip at the end of the school year. The class has plans to go white water rafting on the Penobscot River.

Math teacher and class advisor Keely McConomy said that the class is still trying to work out the details of the trip. “Because of COVID, we aren’t sure what it’s going to be like in the spring or if numbers are going to change, so we haven’t decided if it will be an overnight trip, but we are definitely taking the day trip,” she said.

The class is now accepting donated baked goods from local businesses to sell during the fundraiser.

Live views of Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — Locals and visitors hibernating during the winter can now watch live views of Bar Harbor year-round. EarthCam, a global, livestreaming video provider, and The Saltair Inn have partnered to bring livestreaming views of Frenchman Bay, the ferry terminal and the sand bar that connects Mount Desert Island to Bar Island. To view, go to www.earthcam.com/usa/maine/barharbor/?cam=barharbor.

Free fitness classes at The Neighborhood House

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor is offering several new fitness classes to the community at no charge.

Instructor Andrea Lepcio will lead 45-minute classes, all starting at 10:45 a.m., including Tai Chi on Mondays, weight training on Wednesdays and Fridays, and a class called Active Older Adults on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Classes are open to all regardless of experience levels.

For more information, contact The Neighborhood House at 276-5039 or online at theneighborhoodhouse.com.

Public restrooms closed

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Select Board members approved the closing of public restrooms for the winter. The town’s public restrooms near Veterans Park will be closed until the 2022 tourism season due to excessive repair and heating costs. Veterans Park is in the middle of town and offers passive recreation for those who want to view the monument that lists the names of veterans of conflicts from 1905-2005.

Town office to close early

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — At the Nov. 9 Select Board meeting, the town manager approved the town office to close early the day before Thanksgiving, so the office will close at 1 p.m. that day.

SPCA of Hanock County Pet of the Week: Meet Oliver

TRENTON — Who wouldn’t want to keep company with Oliver, a happy-go-lucky Pittie mix?

Ollie, as he’s known at the SPCA of Hancock County, came from The Ark, and the shelter folks are surprised it’s taken him this long to find a family! He’s 2 years old with the sleekest black coat and white markings, and he’s as clever as he is smartly “dressed” in his natural tuxedo markings.

Ollie is extremely food-motivated so even if he seems to be getting carried away in puppy-ish antics, it is easy to redirect his attention. The shelter’s animal care manager has been working on clicker-training him. Ollie does need a little bit more training, particularly when it comes to jumping on people excitedly, but he loves everyone and everything he’s met so far. A cat would need to be dog-savvy and used to puppies to coexist with Ollie, but he hasn’t shown any desire to chase cats – he simply doesn’t realize how big he is!

Ollie might be best for households with older children just because he might knock into toddlers by accident. He’s simply a puppy in a 2-year-old dog’s body, and he can’t wait for a family to love forever!

Make an appointment to meet Oliver today!

Coffee with Constituents

ELLSWORTH — Rep. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) will host an in-person “Coffee with Constituents” event on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Moore Community Center in the Friends in Action Cafeteria, located at 125 State Street in Ellsworth. Masks are required, and coffee and tea will be provided.

This event is an opportunity for constituents from Ellsworth and Trenton to reconnect, share ideas and ask questions about the upcoming legislative session and what has been accomplished so far.

To provide questions or topics ahead of the event, or to schedule a private conversation, contact Grohoski at [email protected] or (207) 358-8333.

Grohoski, a member of the Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology, is serving her second term in the Maine House of Representatives. She represents the communities of Ellsworth and Trent

Hancock County GOP meeting Nov. 11

ELLSWORTH — The November meeting of the Hancock County Republicans will focus on veterans.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Hancock County Republican headquarters, 225 High St. (Maine Coast Mall).

The commander of the Ellsworth VFW will discuss the outbreak of suicide among veterans and how they can be helped. Rep. Mike Perkins, who spends most of his time working on veterans affairs, will also be speaking.

For more information, email [email protected].