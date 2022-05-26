Island Briefs: AWL grand opening, silent vigil, senior prank, Islesford postmaster wins award

Acadia Wilderness Lodge holds grand opening

TREMONT — Acadia Wilderness Lodge Yurt Village, a glampground on the Kelleytown Road in West Tremont built by Kenya and James Hopkins had its grand opening May 19. The facility has eight luxury yurts, an outdoor gaming area, a garden and a community fire pit. The yurts have Native American themes. Acadia Wilderness Lodge is accepting reservations at a three-night minimum for stays starting May 27.

Silent vigil May 29

BAR HARBOR — The YWCA, with Rob Benson of the Congregational Church, will be holding a Silent Vigil on Sunday, May 29, at 4 p.m. on the Village Green in Bar Harbor to remember the victims of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. People are welcome to come and bring signs. This is a way to come together and grieve for the lives taken on May 24. This is an apolitical event.

Cadillac reservations now required

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Reservations are required for driving up Cadillac Mountain from now through Oct. 22. Vehicle reservations may be purchased online only at www.recreation.gov. And for going anywhere in the park, visitors over the age of 15 are required to have a park entrance pass, which can be purchased through that same website or at locations in and around the park.

April visits down slightly

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — For the fourth month in a row, the estimated number of visits to Acadia was down from last year. The April number was off 4.5 percent, from 110,096 to 105,126. For the first four months of this year, estimated visitation was 184,548, a drop of 18.1 percent from the same period last year.

MDI High School Class of 2022 plays prank

BAR HARBOR —The Mount Desert Island High School Class of 2022 had a bit of fun on Friday with the senior prank, which was parking badly – really, really badly – in the main lot at the school.

Cottage Street sidewalk replacement

BAR HARBOR — Construction is taking place on the north side of Cottage Street between Main and Rodick streets. A loading zone, parking, sidewalk and Rodick Street intersection usage will be impacted. Questions about the project can be answered by calling the Highway Division at (207) 288-4681. The town thanks people for their patience while community sidewalks are restored.

American Legion Post 25, Auxiliary place Memorial Day flags

BAR HARBOR —Members of the George Edwin Kirk Post 25 and its associated Auxiliary place over 550 flags at several Bar Harbor cemeteries last Saturday. Members from the Legion included Paul Blackstone, Barbara Macpike and Jeff Hanscom. Auxiliary members included Christine Harding, Sarah Fina, and Samantha Wanner.

Southwest Harbor road repair

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Maine Department of Transportation is preparing to reconstruct various curb ramps on Route 102 in Southwest Harbor that were impacted by 2020 paving projects. Competitive bids for the project will be advertised in June and construction will take place during the summer months. Start and completion dates will be shared once a schedule from the contractor has been reviewed and approved.

Isleford postmaster wins award

ISLESFORD — At the Annual Maine State Convention of the United Postmasters and Managers of America, held at the T&B Celebration Center in Skowhegan April 29-30, Islesford Postmaster Joy Sprague was chosen as the 2022 Postmaster of the Year, recognizing her “commitment to excellence, contributions to community, to the USPS and to others, thereby are reflecting credit upon themselves and the entire USPS organization.”

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Bear

TRENTON — Your day isn’t complete until you receive a Bear hug – she is a grade-A snuggle buddy.

This sleek black panther is one of our few from the Maryland transport who hasn’t been adopted yet. She’s only 7 years old, so she has a long life ahead of her, but she does have chronic congestion and a runny nose. Some of her symptoms, which have been thought to be allergies by vets, have been alleviated by a special diet.

Bears loves to be carried, hugged and snuggled, and her favorite place ever would be a home with a family she could bestow all her affections on. She gets stressed out by other cats, so she would prefer to be in a one-cat household. She may be able to get used to a dog that is cat savvy. She loves humans of all ages, including small children, and is extremely tolerant when it comes to being handled.

This girl would love to brighten up someone’s home and life. Make an appointment to meet her today!

Click It Or Ticket campaign runs through June 5

AUGUSTA — This year’s two-week national high visibility seat belt education and enforcement campaign, called Click It or Ticket, goes from May 23 to June 5.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Safety Administration, there were 10,893 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the U.S. in 2020. In that same year, 58 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m. to 5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts. “Wearing your seat belt is a very easy thing to do. It literally takes one click. It is designed to work together with your airbags to keep you from projecting into the steering wheel or windshield, and it helps to keep you secured inside of your vehicle in the event of a crash. Many people do not survive being ejected or partially ejected through the windows during a crash,” Highway Safety Bureau Director Lauren Stewart said.

For more information on the campaign, go online to www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.