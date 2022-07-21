Island Briefs: ANP trail closure, Wine & Whiskers, lumanaria evening

ANP trail closure

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — A portion of Beech Mountain West Ridge Trail will be closed for repairs Mondays through Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until further notice.

The closure is posted at part of the Beech Mountain West Ridge Trail, southwest of the summit and north of the Valley Trail. The full trail will be open each evening and Friday through Sundays.

For updates, visit www.nps.gov/acad/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.

Wine & Whiskers fundraiser July 26

BAR HARBOR — The SPCA of Hancock County’s ninth annual Wine & Whiskers fundraiser is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Bar Harbor Club on West Street in Bar Harbor.

The cost is $150 per person ($75 of which is tax-deductible) and will include hors d’oeuvres and a three-course dinner. There will be a cash bar. All the proceeds from the evening will support the operation of the nonprofit organization’s animal shelter.

In addition to music and food, the event will include live music by the Ann Delaney Trio and silent and live auctions, with radio personality Chris Popper serving as the auctioneer.

To make a reservation, to pre-bid on auction items or to find out how you can donate or become a sponsor, contact the SPCA at (207) 460-0536. Reservations can be made at www.spcahancockcounty.org.

MDI Bio Lab’s annual meeting

BAR HARBOR — MDI Biological Laboratory will host its annual meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 28, at Maren Auditorium on the lab’s campus.

Scientists will discuss their research and new collaborations made in 2022. The meeting will be held as a hybrid event in person and on Zoom.

To register, visit https://mdibl.org/event/annual-meeting-2022.

River Church bible school

BAR HARBOR — The River Church will be hosting The Great Adventure Vacation Bible School Aug. 1-5 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This free event at 1184 U.S. Highway 102 in Town Hill will feature adventure-packed lessons, games and crafts.

Registration is required at www.therivermdi.com/vbs. For information, call (207) 288-3048.

Luminaria evening Aug. 13

BAR HARBOR — The YWCA Mount Desert Island will be holding its 21st Annual Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria Evening from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on the Village Green in Bar Harbor, with a rain date of Aug. 20.

Master of ceremony is Chris Popper from WDEA. Music will also be provided by Alice French.

Luminarias purchased for the event will benefit Mount Desert Island Hospital’s Island Infusion Center and are available online at

https://donate.ywcamdi.org/carol-dyer-memorial-luminaria-evening.

Committee appointments

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council made annual appointments to boards, committees, commissions and task forces at its July 19 meeting. Several important vacancies remain, including one on the Planning Board, and another round of appointments will be made in August.

Anyone interested in serving is encouraged to complete an Application to Serve on Boards and Committees. Applications are available online at www.barharbormaine.gov under Latest News, along with a list of vacancies and other information.

Completed applications are due to the Town Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. July 29 for August appointments. Contact (207) 288-4098 with any questions.

Anniversary committee

TREMONT — Tremont’s 175th anniversary of incorporation is June 3, 2023, and the town hopes to hold some events to celebrate the milestone.

The Select Board voted on July 18 to create a committee to plan events and town celebrations. The proposed plan for the committee was to include at least one member of the Tremont Historical Society, one member of the school staff and three members of the general public.

This proposal was passed by the board with the amendment that a school staff member is not required to serve on the committee since there is a possibility that there may not be one available.

Tremont solicits bids

TREMONT — The Select Board voted July 18 on improvements to the town office and authorized bid solicitation for new floors and heat pumps to be installed.

Many of the floor tiles in the town office building are damaged. The town is looking to have new floors put in and are considering either plank or roll floors instead of tile.

Heat pumps will also be installed. The town already has a reserve of funds set aside for this type of project, and additional funding may be possible from state grants for energy efficiency improvements in municipal buildings.

Boston Post Cane recipient

TREMONT — The Select Board on July 18 discussed and settled on a candidate to be awarded the Boston Post Cane.

Out of the possible candidates, made up of the oldest residents of the town, the town clerk and members of the Tremont Historical Society determined that Thelma Nelson is the oldest resident of Tremont and should be awarded the Boston Post Cane.

Nelson is 96 years old and has been a Tremont resident since 1950.

SPCA of Hancock County Pets of the Week: Baker’s dozen

TRENTON — We have a bakery full of cats at the SPCA – all named after a delicious pastry or baked good and ready to be adopted! These sweet kitties come filled with their own special personalities.

A baker’s dozen, all black except for two grays, came to us a few weeks ago from the same living situation.

Most of these cats range between 8 months old to about 4 years old, so they are young and full of energy. Many of them are petite, playful and ready to be a wonderful family pet.

They are all incredibly sociable and love humans, but they aren’t so crazy about other cats after living with so many other felines. They likely would be OK with slow introductions to cats and seem to do all right with dogs.

They would be best for that growing family who wants a fun, energetic and loving cat to join the crew. Make an appointment to meet them today!