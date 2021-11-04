Island Briefs: ANP road closures, meet and greet, inside dining

Acadia road closures scheduled

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The section of the Park Loop Road between the Cadillac Summit Road and the north parking lot at Jordan Pond – known as Lower Mountain Road – will close for the season on Sunday, Nov. 14 to allow for maintenance work.

The next day, Nov. 15, all gravel roads in the park will close to motor vehicle traffic.

The Cadillac Summit Road and the Park Loop Road – except for the Ocean Drive section between the Sand Beach entrance station and Otter Cliff Road – typically close for the season on Dec. 1. But early winter weather may cause any section of the road to be closed sooner.

Town manager finalist meet and greet

BAR HARBOR — From a field of 16 applicants, the Bar Harbor Town Council has selected Kevin L. Sutherland as a finalist for the town manager position.

Sutherland was formerly city administrator for Saco and chief of staff for the city of Ithaca, N.Y. He will be visiting Bar Harbor to meet with town staff, visit municipal facilities, attend an informal community gathering and have a second interview with the council.

The public is invited to meet the candidate on Monday, Nov. 8, from 6-7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Bar Harbor Municipal Building.

Public hearing on General Assistance Ordinance

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building Council Chambers to hear comments on the annual amendment of the maximum benefit levels for General Assistance, Chapter 102 of the Town Code.

The amendment’s appendices include updates that increase the weekly and monthly general assistance maximums for food and housing effective from 2021 to 2022. The amendment can be viewed on Appendices A-H by visiting www.barharbormaine.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5295/2021-09-GA-Ord-Amendment-Appendices-2021-2022.

A paper copy is also available at the town clerk’s office.

For information, call (207) 288-4098.

CBC reports successful Halloween Trail of Treats

MOUNT DESERT — The 2nd Annual Trail of Treats at Camp Beech Cliff that was held on Saturday was a huge success, according to camp representatives.

The event hosted roughly 250 children and their families as they visited over a dozen stops along the trail decorated by participating local nonprofits.

At the end of the trail, the trick-or-treaters cast their votes for their favorite station. Summer Festival of the Arts emerged as the winner and was awarded the coveted Golden Jack-O-Lantern trophy for their Spy Training Simulation station. The station was the brainchild of 11-year-olds Pierce Holley and Nahia Marcial and included balance beams, a laser maze, a mine field and an escape tunnel. CBC’s panel of judges also awarded prizes by age group for best costumes.

The organizations that collaborated to bring the outdoor “neighborhood” to life included Acadia Community Theater, College of the Atlantic Work Study Tutors, Good Shepherd Food Bank, Great Harbor Maritime Museum, Jesup Memorial Library, Mount Desert 365, Rusted Pulchritude, Seal Cove Auto Museum, Summer Festival of the Arts, and the Wendell Gilley Museum. Machias Savings Bank sponsored the event. Little Notch Bakery and Sherman’s Books donated prizes for the costume contest.

Camp Beech Cliff plans to host this event on the Saturday before Halloween each year.

Inside dining resumes at Common Good

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Common Good Soup Kitchen is reopening its weekly inside dining programs.

Today, Nov. 4, marks the first Thursday for community lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The first popover breakfast will be Sunday, Nov. 7, from 9-11:30 a.m.

“We are looking forward to being open to the community. We have not been open in this way since March 12, 2020. We are thankful to the dedicated staff and volunteers who have pulled together to make this safe reopening possible,” Executive Director Laurie Ward said.

Common Good Soup Kitchen will also be changing food pantry days and hours to the first and third Sundays from 12:30-2 p.m.

Contact Ward at (207) 479-5313 with questions.

SPCA of Hanock County Pet of the Week – Meet Betty

TRENTON — Betty, also known as Bet Bet, is simply gorgeous. You don’t find a lot of tabby calicos – also known as tabbicos – and she’s been blessed with striking tabby stripes along with the vibrant red hues calicos are famous for. It’s hard not to fall in love with her green eyes, fabulous eyeliner and two little orange splotches on her white muzzle that look like freckles.

One-year-old Bet Bet is full of personality. Some call her frisky; others say she’s spunky. She would prefer a home without any other cats in it, as her own kind stress her out. But she loves being brushed and spoken to, and she would make a darling companion. She is a little sassy and would do better with older children versus toddlers or babies. She hasn’t met many dogs yet so we’re not sure how she does with them.

Bet Bet would love to snack and sit around with her favorite humans and is independent and generally easy to care for. She would love a home before winter settles in!

Make an appointment to meet Betty today!

Rep. Grohoski receives Community Solar Champion Award

AUGUSTA – Rep. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) and Sen. Mark Lawrence (D-Eliot) join 24 individuals and organizations across the U.S. in receiving the 2021 Community Solar Champion Award from the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA).

CCSA is a national coalition of businesses and nonprofits working to expand customer choice and access to solar energy. The recipients of the 2021 Community Solar Champion Award were chosen based on their dedication to supporting and expanding community solar programs around the country.

“Renewable energy sources like solar are now cost competitive with carbon-emitting fossil fuels,” said Rep. Grohoski. “Community solar projects allow all Maine people and businesses to benefit from clean, affordable and fixed-cost energy. I’m delighted that our efforts, in partnership with CCSA, have increased consumer choice and moved Maine one step further in addressing the climate crisis.”

Grohoski and Lawrence were cosponsors of Maine’s bipartisan solar energy legislation in 2019 and leaders on Maine’s Net Energy Billing Legislative Subcommittee. They were essential in the recent passage of LD 936, sponsored by Rep. Seth Berry (D-Bowdoinham), which amends Maine’s laws for existing and future community solar projects.

Lawrence is chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology. He is serving his sixth nonconsecutive term in the Maine State Senate, representing Senate District 35, which includes the towns of Eliot, Kittery, Ogunquit, South Berwick, York and part of Berwick.

Grohoski, a member of the Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology, is serving her second term in the Maine House of Representatives. She represents the communities of Ellsworth and Trenton.