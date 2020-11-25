Island Briefs

Park Loop Road winter closure

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Most of the Park Loop Road will close to motor vehicles for the winter on Tuesday, Dec. 1, which is the typical closing date.

Exceptions to the closure will be the 2-mile section from the Sand Beach entrance station to Otter Cliff Road and the Stanley Brook Road access to the Jordan Pond area. The entire Loop Road will remain open to pedestrians, bicyclists and skiers. Visitors on roller skates, skateboards and roller skis may use the portion of the road that is closed to motor vehicles. Snowmobiles are permitted on the closed sections and on the unplowed lane between the Sand Beach entrance station and Otter Cliff Road.

Bridge work imposes three-week detour

BAR HARBOR — Maine Department of Transportation recently performed an inspection of Cromwell Bridge 3, located over Cromwell Brook on Lower Ledgelawn Avenue in Bar Harbor, and determined that this bridge no longer performs as designed.

Due to its current condition and its critical role in the Bar Harbor community, Maine DOT will construct a temporary one-lane bridge over the existing bridge. This will allow continued access to the Transfer Station and Acadia National Park via Lower Ledgelawn Avenue while Maine DOT develops plans for the structure.

The detour is expected to begin around Dec. 1 and last approximately three weeks, depending on the weather. While the bridge is constructed, traffic will be detoured around the closure by using Strawberry Hill Road, Shortcake Way and White Spruce Road. The sidewalk along Lower Ledgelawn Avenue will also be closed during this time.

Residents and commercial haulers can expect some traffic related delays going to and from the Transfer Station as new stop signs will be added along the detour route. For more information, contact Bar Harbor Public Works Director Bethany Leavitt at 288-1026.

New deputy code enforcement officer

BAR HARBOR — Code Enforcement Officer Angie Chamberlain’s choice of Michael Gurtler as deputy code enforcement officer was presented for approval at last week’s Town Council meeting. The motion to appoint the new deputy was approved unanimously at the virtual meeting.

Multi-use Eden Path

BAR HARBOR — Eben Salvatore, chairman of the Parking Solutions Task Force, attended the Bar Harbor Town Council meeting last week to recommend an extension of the Eden Path and establish bus parking on West Street, as requested by the Historical Society.

“The farther it comes into town, the more we are encouraging people to leave their cars and walk,” said Town Council member Matt Hochman.

The next step would be to have it engineered for pricing.

A motion to refer the bus parking/Eden Path extension proposal to the Public Works director to prepare engineering drawings was approved unanimously by council members.

Funds for sewer project payment approved

BAR HARBOR—Last month, Gray Cox’s attorney asked for $53,186.40 for paving and landscaping to be done as part of the Devon Road sewer project. This amount for labor to obtain an easement for the project was much higher than what the town had previously discussed. In talks amongst attorneys for all parties since the last Town Council meeting, the homeowner will now accept $34,000 in exchange for the easement. “Yes, it’s a big check, but anything we can do to work with taxpayers is a good move,” said Town Council member Matt Hochman. These funds will come from the Sewer Fund. A motion to approve the payment to Gray Cox and Carolyn Gray of 91/2 Cleftstone Road in exchange for a 20-foot easement area was approved unanimously at last week’s Bar Harbor Town Council meeting.

COA closes term with no COVID-19 cases

BAR HARBOR — College of the Atlantic has completed its 10-week fall trimester with a total of zero active cases of COVID-19 reported on campus throughout the entire term.

The school facilitated 1,675 COVID-19 tests this fall, with the 400-plus in-person population of students, staff and faculty tested twice during week one of the term, followed by weekly surveillance testing of about 20 percent of community members.

The winter term is planned to begin at COA on Monday, Jan. 4, and will feature a similar testing regime. The first week of classes will be entirely online while baseline testing is completed. The school will up their weekly surveillance testing to 25 percent of the in-person population.