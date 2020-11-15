Island Briefs

School board members recognized

BAR HARBOR — Four members of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System board have been recognized by the Maine School Boards Association for their length of service on their local school committees. They are: Tammy Tripler, Swan’s Island, 17 years; Richard Davis, Swan’s Island, 16 years; Heather Jones, Mount Desert, 13 years; and Ingrid Kachmar, Southwest Harbor, 12 years.

Jones currently serves as chairman of the school system board. Kachmar is chairman of the MDI High School board.

Maine for the holidays

BAR HARBOR — According to a report recently released by Airbnb, Bar Harbor is among the top trending travel destinations in the country for Thanksgiving weekend. The report cites a move toward visitation to low-density areas, making Bar Harbor ideal for some travelers. As of Nov. 10, Bar Harbor made the list, along with nine other popular cities in the United States such as Las Vegas and Atlanta, for places to spend the holiday.

Neighborhood House carry-out cafe

MOUNT DESERT— Neighborhood House’s community cafe is back in business for the season. The first meal hosted, which was hosted by the Mount Desert Nursing Association, on Nov. 5, was a success. Due to this year’s pandemic, the cafe will be serving to-go lunches for a suggested $7 donation, with senior citizens eating for free. Carry-out meals are now available on the first and third Thursday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. until April, with each occasion hosted by a different Island business.

Cub Scout Roundup

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Local K-5 students interested in joining the MDI cub Scouts can attend the annual roundup in-person on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 1-3 p.m at the MDI High School parking lot.

Those interested, but reluctant to attend in person, can contact Cub Master Jeremy Dougherty at [email protected] or through the Facebook group, Cub Scout Pack 98, Mount Desert Island.