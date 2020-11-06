Island Briefs

Connors Emerson School food donations

BAR HARBOR — This year, food donations are more important than ever.

Connors Emerson School is collecting food during the mornings of Nov. 2–13. Look for the grey bins outside the school during student drop off. Children who ride the bus can also bring food to donate and put it in the bins when they arrive.

Each grade level has been assigned a particular food item or category. The school asks that those making donations follow the assignments so that complete meals for families can be provided with the donated food.

The categories are:

K indergarten – rice

F irst grade – pie c rust, sweet bread mix and/or muffin mix

S econd grade – canned vegetables

T hird grade – canned fruit or pie filling

F ourth grade – canned meats and peanut butter

F ifth grade – gravy

S ixth grade – cranberry sauce

S eventh grade – carnation milk, condens ed milk

E ighth grade – stuffing, potato mix.

Gluten free options are also welcome.

Pier inspection to cost $18K

MOUNT DESERT — The town will pay GEI Consultants of Portland $18,250 for a routine inspection and evaluation of the pier at the Northeast Harbor Marina. Based on the assessment, GEI’s engineers will determine if any immediate repairs are needed and, if so, what needs to be done to correct structural deficiencies. The inspection will include the pier’s concrete superstructure and steel pile substructure. The Board of Selectmen voted Monday to authorize Harbormaster John Lemoine to sign a contract with GEI for the work, which is to be done within 45 days.

Garden club to honor veterans

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club’s annual Veterans Day observation at the Blue Star Memorial Marker — located on Route 3 — will follow the same format as the club’s 2020 Memorial Day observation.

The Wednesday, Nov. 11, observation honoring servicemen and women will happen in compliance with state COVID-19 health safety guidance for gatherings.

Instead of the usual ceremony, which is open to the public on Veterans Day, the club will leave a weatherproof bin at the Blue Star Memorial Marker site. The public is invited to stop by anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and leave a written thought in the bin reflecting a sentiment appropriate for remembering and honoring the nation’s veterans. The collection will be saved and arranged for viewing at the Memorial Day ceremony. Also, notes collected during the Memorial Day commemoration will be on display.

The marker is located 1/3 of a mile from the head of Mount Desert Island on Route 3.

For more information, visit barharborgardenclub.org.

Food donation match Nov. 9-13

BAR HARBOR – Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has held an in-branch food drive every November, but the event has been deferred this year in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Instead, the bank is encouraging the community to make donations directly to the food pantries.

The bank will match a portion of the donations made Nov. 9-13 to the Bar Harbor Food Pantry and Westside Food Pantry in Southwest Harbor.

“Because of COVID-19, this has been a particularly challenging year, and many of our neighbors are experiencing food insecurity as a result,” said Joseph Schmitt, chief marketing officer for the bank. “We encourage anyone who is able to make a donation to the local food pantry to do so and help our neighbors in need.”

Hospitals offering enrollment help

ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Blue Hill and Maine Coast hospitals are assisting community members who are looking for help with the health insurance open enrollment process. Certified application counselors are on site, ready to help. Appointments are complimentary.

To schedule an appointment for assistance at Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital, call 374-3927. For Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, call 664-5330.