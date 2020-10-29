Island Briefs

Vigil to honor healthcare workers

BAR HARBOR — Local activists, in association with National Nurses United, will host a vigil to mourn and remember the lives of nurses and frontline health care workers lost to COVID-19, raise awareness of the failures of elected officials and health care employers and discuss what is desperately needed to protect nurses and frontline workers better.

The vigil is set for Thursday, Oct. 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the Village Green in Bar Harbor. There is a rain/snow date of Sunday, Nov. 1, 5:30 p.m. at the Village Green.

For questions or information, contact Alex Newell Taylor at (310) 801-0378 or [email protected].

Virtual Veterans Day

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Congregational Church will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony virtually at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, led by pastor Rob Benson. For more information, call (207) 288-3280 or visit barharborucc.org.

Town approves Veterans Day bells

BAR HARBOR — Churches and schools in Bar Harbor will sound their bells on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Dinner delivered to veterans

TREMONT — The Parent Teacher Organization is honoring the town’s veterans this year in a new way.

In non-pandemic years, veterans were invited to Tremont Consolidated School to visit with students, join them for lunch and be honored in a ceremony. Visitors are currently not allowed into the school, so the PTO has decided to honor veterans by delivering meals to them.

If you are a veteran, or if you know a veteran, who resides in Tremont, and would like to receive a thank–you dinner, email Ashley Stanley at [email protected]

Those wanting to help with the meal preparation and/or delivery should contact her at that email address.

The PTO is also looking for veterans who would like to tell their stories in an interview with a student, and those interested in setting up an interview can also email Stanley.