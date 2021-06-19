Island Briefs

Graduation photos online

BAR HARBOR—An extensive collection of photos from the Mount Desert Island High School graduation ceremony last week are now available online. Taken by staff reporter Sarah Hinckley, the photographs are available to view or purchase at https://ellsworthamerican.smugmug.com/MDIHS-Graduation-2021/.

July 4 parade entries

BAR HARBOR — Registrations for Bar Harbor’s Fourth of July parade are now being accepted by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

To sign up, go to visitbarharbor.com/july-4th or stop by the Chamber’s administrative office at 93 Cottage Street.

IECC code webinars offered in June

BAR HARBOR — The state and town of Bar Harbor will update the building code related to energy conservation effective July 1.

The 2015 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) will apply to both commercial and residential projects.

A series of free webinars will be available in June to assist interested parties and contractors with the code updates.

ICC Energy Code training:

Monday, June 21, 9 a.m. to noon for commercial energy and 1-4 p.m. for residential.

Wednesday, June 23, 1-4 p.m. for commercial energy and 5-8 p.m. for residential.

For more information, contact the Bar Harbor Code Enforcement Office at its webpage under the “Building Codes” tab or by calling (207) 288-3329.

Volunteering opportunity with Island Connections

BAR HARBOR — If you have an hour or more a week to offer, Island Connections is looking for new volunteer drivers.

Join Island Connections on Wednesday, June 23, at 10:30 a.m. at A Slice of Eden at 59 Cottage Street in Bar Harbor for coffee and pastry, and to learn more about this opportunity to help your neighbors. Meet outside at the Island Connections sign. Bring a mask to wear while ordering inside. There will be a rain date of Thursday, June 24. Check the Island Connections Facebook page if a rain date is needed.

Call Dana Mastroianni at 288-4457 or email [email protected] with questions.

Island Connections launches matching challenge

BAR HARBOR—Island Connections provided more than 16,000 meals and more than 3,600 rides in 2020, ensuring that senior citizens and people with disabilities on Mount Desert Island and the surrounding islands had access to food and medical appointments during the pandemic.

Three families are teaming up to match up to $16,000 donated to Island Connections between June 16 and July 16. John and Betsy Cochran have joined the owners of the Bar Harbor Campground and Coastal Kayaking Tours/Acadia Bike to fund the Provide A Ride $16K Matching Challenge.

“We are here to help those in need of transportation services or who experience food insecurity on the island to support their needs where they are,” says Doreen Willett, executive director of Island Connections. “Our commitment has only become stronger as we move forward through this time. Please help us ‘Provide A Ride’ by donating to our matching challenge.”

To make a donation, go online at www.islconnections.org/supporting-islandconnections/ProvideARideMatch; mail a check to Island Connections at 93 Cottage St., Suite 101, Bar Harbor ME 04609; or stop by the Island Connection office to drop your donation in the secure donation box there.

Five MDI grads get mission scholarships

MOUNT DESERT — Five 2021 graduates of Mount Desert Island High School are among 23 new recipients of Maine Seacoast Mission college scholarships totaling $49,000.

All of the recipients are from Hancock and Washington counties. The MDI recipients are Paul Briggs, Adria Horton, Patrick Mocarsky, Kaitlyn Tompkins and Sophia Watras.

In addition to the new scholarships, the Mission this year awarded $109,000 in renewed scholarships.

“Mission scholars are pursuing degrees in science, education, early childhood education, fashion design, social justice and art,” said Melvin Adams, the Mission’s Downeast director.

“One student is a first-generation American working to create fashion and clothing that illustrates the American dream and diverse fabric of America. Another is focused on building his Washington County community through repairing homes and building sustainable housing.”

Quietside fireworks

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Quietside fireworks on the Fourth of July will resume this summer after taking last year off because of COVID-19.

Hosted by the Southwest Harbor and Tremont Chamber of Commerce, the eighth annual fireworks display is set to take place on July 4 from a barge in the harbor, with a rain date of July 10.

This event is funded with donations from businesses and individuals throughout the community. To be a sponsor, email Cynthia at [email protected], or go to AcadiaChamber.com and donate online.

Oktoberfest canceled again

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Members of the Chamber of Commerce have decided not to host the Oktoberfest for the second year in response to the pandemic.

“This popular event brings a lot of visitors to town and is always a great way to wind up the season. However, to put on an event of this scale requires a full year of planning, and so we had to decide very early whether or not to hold the event,” said a recently released newsletter, noting the decision was made in February.

“For those not too familiar with the event, there is one large tent that everyone crowds into where it would be impossible to be socially distant from other attendees and, of course, no one would want to try to taste beer while wearing a mask. It is our hope to be able to host Oktoberfest again next year.”

Main Street project

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — If easements from three property owners are received by the town soon, bids for the Main Street sidewalk project could go out as soon as this fall, according to Interim Town Manager Dana Reed.

That update was given to the Board of Selectmen during their meeting on Tuesday. An employee of Olver Associates is working with the property owners to get the outstanding easements for property in the right of way signed and notarized.

“The good news in all of this is that, apparently, all of the owners are willing,” Reed wrote in a memo to the board. “It’s just a matter of getting them to actually sign their easements.”

The easements are the final piece to have in place before construction on the drainage infrastructure and sidewalk from Apple Lane to Village at Ocean’s End can begin.

Support Silas Rocks at upcoming boat races

TREMONT — Those who attend the Bass Harbor Lobster Boat Races later this month will have the opportunity to help a family in need by supporting the Silas Rocks Campaign.

Volunteers will be serving burgers and hot dogs, with chips and a drink, on the Bernard Town Wharf starting at 11:30 a.m. on June 27 for $8 a plate, until they are sold out. Silas Rocks raffle tickets, where participants have a shot at winning more than 75 prizes, are available now and will be on sale at the town wharf beginning at 8 a.m. the day of the races. Those participating in the races are automatically entered into a free raffle, which is different than that for the Silas Rocks Campaign.

Proceeds from the lunch and raffle will go to benefit the Harper Family as their son, Silas, goes through treatment for Evans Syndrome.

A fourth-grade student at Tremont Consolidated School this past year, Silas was diagnosed with Evans Syndrome earlier this year. Evans syndrome is an autoimmune disorder. It occurs when the immune system produces antibodies that mistakenly attack healthy tissue, specifically red blood cells, platelets and sometimes certain white blood cells.

On June 1, a Tremont Volunteer Fire Department truck escorted the Harpers off Mount Desert Island on their way to Boston for medical treatment.

Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and can be ordered from Kari Seavey outside of the lobster boat races event by calling or texting (207) 479-6405.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week – Meet Sammy

TRENTON — Sammy is a short-haired gray cat who has been here for about a month. She came to us from a home where she lived with another cat. Sadly, their owner had to give them up after having extensive surgery.

Sammy is a very sweet cat that loves being petted and napping in a cozy spot. Sammy’s front paws had been declawed and this unfortunately lessens her confidence. She gets along well with other cats and dogs, to the shelter’s knowledge, and she likes kids – a lot! Whenever kids come into the shelter, she comes right out and begs for attention.

Sammy is 10 years old, but she doesn’t let her age stop her. She would make a nice companion for someone who wants a lap cat that’s not in one’s face all the time.

Visit the SPCA of Hancock County website to make an appointment to meet Sammy.