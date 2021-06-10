Island Briefs

Bar Harbor teens awarded scholarships to attend international high school

BAR HARBOR—Ruby Mahoney and Sara Hernandez of Bar Harbor have received scholarships to continue their high school education at the United World College-USA in Montezuma, N.M.

Mahoney and Hernandez have recently completed their junior year at Mount Desert Island High School and were among 60 U.S. students selected for the merit-based Davis Scholarships.

UWC is an international high school for 16- to 19-year-olds with 18 campuses worldwide with a mission to unite cultures through education. UWC students represent up to 90 countries at some campuses; many come from conflict regions.

To learn more about UWC-USA, visit www.uwc-usa.org.

Meetings to be in person and virtual

MOUNT DESERT — All town board and committee meetings may now be held in person with members of the public in attendance, the Board of Selectmen decided on Monday. The public will still be able to attend and participate in meetings virtually.

Summer chorale rehearsals begin June 22

MOUNT DESERT—The Mount Desert Summer Chorale will begin rehearsals on Tuesday, June 22, at 7 p.m. on Zoom, with music director David Schildkret. Live rehearsals begin on July 6 and continue on Sunday and Tuesday evenings at Southwest Harbor Congregational Church. No masks are required for rehearsal, although COVID-19 vaccinations are.

This summer, the chorale is preparing a program of favorites to celebrate the return to live performance. Concerts take place on Aug. 6 and 7 in the air-conditioned Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor.

Schildkret says all kinds of singers are welcome. “There is no audition to join the Chorale. We prepare a full program in about six weeks, so people have to be ready to work!”

Schildkret said that the members of the chorale are both year-round and summer residents, most of whom sing in other choirs during the year, ranging from high school students to professionals and retired people.

To join, email the group’s managers, Dave and Marty Ward, at [email protected] More information is available at www.mountdesertsummerchorale.org.

Office closure announcement

MOUNT DESERT — The Town of Mount Desert administrative offices will be closed for business on Monday, June 21, 2021 in order to convert, implement, and train the staff on new software for our Motor Vehicle, Tax Collection, and Front Office customer functions. We understand that this represents an inconvenience to our residents and customers. Thank you for your patience as we strive to improve the services we provide to the public.

Fire department holds in-person breakfast

TRENTON—The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department will swing open the fire station doors to hold an in-person breakfast on Saturday from 6–10 a.m. Tables and chairs will be set up for dining, although pancakes packed to-go will also be an option for those who don’t yet feel comfortable in groups of people. The breakfast, at $6 per person, serves as a fundraiser for the department. According to a department Facebook post, department members will be wearing masks and will be cleaning and sanitizing regularly. Everyone is welcome.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Daisy

TRENTON — Daisy is a beautiful long-haired tortoiseshell cat that has been at the SPCA for three months. She arrived when her owner of 10 years had to surrender her for having accidents outside of her box. Thankfully, we have figured out that she only will use the covered litter box. Since the switch, she has had no accidents whatsoever.

Daisy loves to explore and to talk to anyone who will listen. She is a large cat, weighing more than 12 pounds, leading us to believe she might have some Maine Coon in her. Although her stripes might not show through her black cream coat, her orange markings are strikingly beautiful, matching her golden eyes perfectly. Daisy prefers to be the queen of her household so she does not like any other animals. She will not want to be in a house that will coddle her as she is very independent.

Make an appointment to see Daisy today!