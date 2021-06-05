Island Briefs

High school sends RFP for renovation projects

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School trustees have authorized school officials to send a request for proposals to architects for developing concept drawings for an expansion of the library and reconfiguration of the science labs. A subcommittee of the trustees board will review the proposals and make a recommendation to the full board on which architect to hire.

Cars & Coffee event June 12

SEAL COVE — The Seal Cove Auto Museum will be hosting its second Cars & Coffee event of the 2021 season on Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will feature convertibles.

The museum’s monthly Cars & Coffee events are opportunities for drivers to show off their own special cars, and for all auto enthusiasts and community members to peer under hoods, drink some coffee and enjoy a morning at the museum. All are welcome, with or without their own antique or vintage automobile.

For more information, call 244-9242 or visit www.sealcoveautomuseum.org.

Hoyle talk rescheduled for June 8

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—The online artist’s talk by Gary Hoyle about his work in his current special exhibit at the Wendell Gilley Museum has been rescheduled from May 28 to Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. He will share insights about his work in this presentation exclusively for the Gilley. An exhibit of his work will be on display at the museum through mid-June.

There is no fee, but registration is required. Visit the events page on the museum’s website, www.wendellgilleylmuseum.org/events, to register.

MDI Open runs through June 17

NORTHEAST HARBOR—An artistic tradition for 21 years, the MDI Open is an opportunity for Mount Desert Island artists to show recent paintings, sculpture and craft to the local community. About 50 local artists show one piece in this non-juried event. The range is dynamic in media, technique and experience. Through June 17, see what these artists have created during lockdown.

Shaw Jewelry in Northeast Harbor is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Indivisible MDI holds meeting online

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—The monthly meeting of Indivisible MDI will be online Wednesday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. Former state representative and Executive Committee member of the Sierra Club’s Maine chapter John Brautigam and Gary Friedmann of Our Power will be guest speakers.

Our Power is a statewide campaign with goals of establishing an electric utility system that meets climate goals and that is as affordable as possible.

Our Power is currently working in the Legislature to pass LD 1708 that would create The Pine Tree Power Company, a consumer-owned model that would replace CMP and Versant.

Brautigam and Friedmann will give a short presentation followed by an opportunity for questions and discussion.

Visit www.OurPowerMaine.org to learn more about Our Power.

To join the June meeting, check Indivisible MDI’s Facebook page or email [email protected]. To learn more about Indivisible MDI, visit https://indivisiblemdi.me.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Knobie

TRENTON — Knobie is a 1-year-old big gray–and–white tiger cat brought to us from Spirits Place, which is a feral and stray cat reserve in St. Albans.

After Knobie’s owners abandoned him outside, neighbors found him hiding from the rain under a yard chair. They brought him to Spirit’s Place, not knowing what to do, but knowing this sweet boy didn’t deserve to be neglected. He was then brought to us to find a new home and a family to love him!

Knobie loves to cuddle and sit with us here at the shelter while we work, making sure all of us have our kitty fix for the day. He is a very calm boy, not minding dogs, kids or other cats. He likes to play with toy mice and feathers on a wand, but his favorite pastime is snuggling.

To make an appointment to meet Knobie, contact the SPCA of Hancock County.