Island Briefs

Senior Prom-ish

BAR HARBOR — Members of the Mount Desert Island High School Class of 2021 pose while attending their “prom-ish” on Sunday. With the help of donations from the community and the hard work of a group of parents and other class supporters, the 91 seniors in attendance were able to celebrate a time-honored rite of passage during the COVID era. There were 150 people in attendance at the event that was held at the Bar Harbor Club. The Class of 2021 wishes to thank everyone for their donations and support.

Amplified live music

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council approved a new ordinance last week that will allow businesses in town to have live amplified outdoor acoustic music.

The council approved the amendment last week and businesses can now apply for a permit to play music between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The town previously approved a similar emergency ordinance in September to allow for live music outside after social distancing protocols made it hard for restaurants to accommodate performers.

The amendment would allow for amplified acoustic guitars, violins, basses, mandolins and other similar instruments not designed to be played only with amplification, such as an electric guitar.

The change was not designed for full outdoor concerts, council member Matthew Hochman previously said.

Scott Morrill joins First National Bank

BAR HARBOR— First National Bank welcomes Scott Morrill as IT/internal support manager.

A Bangor native, Morrill graduated from Southern New Hampshire University and received his master’s degree from Nova Southeastern University.

Morrill joins First National Bank with IT experience from The Jackson Laboratory, Eastern Maine Medical Center and Bangor Hydro. He has also served as an adjunct professor at Husson University and has been a serving member of the Air National Guard for the past 15 years. Morrill is based in Bar Harbor.

Support Acadia Family Center in June

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — In June, with each purchase of a reusable “Community Bag” at the Bar Harbor Hannaford in-person or online, the Acadia Family Center will receive a $1 donation.

To learn more about the center, visit its website at www.acadiafamilycenter.org.

Masks optional

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Visitors here will soon have the option to wear a mask, or not.

Selectmen decided Tuesday to take down the signs that have been posted in town since last year that ask people to “Please Wear a Mask.”

“I think it’s time to take it down,” said board member Carolyn Ball.

“I agree, Carolyn,” said newly–elected Chairman Chad Terry. “Leave it up to the individual.”

Restrictions for wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in public have loosened in the state recently, specifically for those who have been vaccinated.

Bus support

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—When members of the Southwest Harbor-Tremont Chamber of Commerce asked selectmen for support in requesting an Island Explorer bus run return to the Quietside, they said yes.

All four selectmen voted in favor of sending a letter of support for a proposed bus run that would loop from Smuggler’s Den to Tremont Consolidated School, by Lighthouse Road in Bass Harbor and along Seawall before returning to Carroll’s Hill to Downeast Transportation.

Tremont selectmen voted to support the request at their last meeting. The chamber of commerce is looking for support from Acadia National Park officials as well.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Ruby

TRENTON —Ruby is a very sweet adult cat who is roughly 5 years old. She is a white and black “cow cat” who was brought to the shelter from the Georgia transfer. Ruby is very laid back but does not like to be “manhandled,” so to speak.

Ruby loves her Santa bed, so much so that when we take it out to clean it, she will not use the replacement! She thoroughly enjoys her crunchies and any treats she can get. Ruby is about 12 pounds of love and cuddles. She is on weight loss food here because she is in a cage and doesn’t get a lot of exercise.

Ruby gets along with dogs and cats, as far as we know, but we think she would prefer a quiet home without any distractions from her loving on her new family. She is a total and complete couch potato ready to unleash the full extent of her lazy laid-back personality in her new home.

Contact the shelter today to meet Ruby.