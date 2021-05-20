Island Briefs

NEH Memorial Day ceremony planned

MOUNT DESERT — Post No. 103 of the American Legion will hold a brief Memorial Day ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 31, at the Veterans Memorial Park near the marina in Northeast Harbor. In the past, the Legion has organized a parade prior to the ceremony, but it was canceled last year and this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dollars for Scholars rummage sale

BAR HARBOR— YWCA MDI is holding its Dollars for Scholars rummage sale on Saturday, May 22, from 9-11 a.m. The sale will be indoors at the YWCA in the front lobby and Chambers Room. Proceeds will support scholarships for high school students entering college and for less traditional educational opportunities for adults. Masks are required.

Town board officers unchanged

MOUNT DESERT — All three officers of the Board of Selectmen have been reelected for another year. They are John Macauley, chair; Matt Hart, vice chair; and Wendy Littlefield, secretary.

Maine Literary Awards

BAR HARBOR—Christina Baker Kline and Ken Olson join dozens of other Mainers recognized by the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance, which hosts an annual statewide competition for published books, as well as short stories, essays and poetry.

Kline, who lives part time in Southwest Harbor, was nominated in the fiction category for her latest novel, “The Exiles.” W. Kent Olson, who lives in Bass Harbor, was selected as a finalist for his short work in poetry, “Common Cause and Other Poems.”

The awards ceremony will take place virtually on Thursday, May 27, at 7 p.m. To RSVP and receive a link for the Zoom event, go to www.mainewriters.org/calendar/maine-literary-awards-1.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Kimchi

TRENTON – Kimchi is an all–black 6-month-old kitten who has been at the shelter since April. She is very sweet and loves to cuddle but, as her name suggests, she has a bit of spice.

Kimchi has a few white whiskers and eyebrows on only half of her face, giving her a unique look. She loves to play with toy mice and to be free to chase them around the room. She loves to snack on her dry kibbles and rub all over her catnip-covered blankets. Kimchi is a very sweet girl with an abundance of energy, always ready to play with toys on a wand and those mice.

Because of Kimchi’s spiciness and playfulness, it is recommended that she not go to a home with little kids. So far, she has not shown much love to the canine community and she has been pretty wishy-washy about other cats. She likes them sometimes and hisses at other times. It is thought that she may do alright in a home with a laid–back cat and plenty of places to run and explore.

Contact the shelter today to meet this cute little kitty.

In-person “Coffee with Constituents”

ELLSWORTH – Rep. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) will host an in-person “Coffee with Constituents” event on Saturday, May 22, from 9–10:30 a.m. at Ellsworth Harbor Park at 413 Water Street.

This is Grohoski’s first in-person event since the start of the current legislative session. Participants may provide questions or topics to Grohoski ahead of the event.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be hosted via Zoom. Participants can join at tinyurl.com/GrohoskiCoffee.

For the Zoom call-in information or to schedule a private meeting, contact Grohoski at [email protected] or (207) 358-8333.