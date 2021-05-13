Island Briefs

CORRECTION

In last week’s issue, we incorrectly stated the date paid and permit parking would begin in Bar Harbor. That correct date is May 15.

Cadillac requires advance reservation and a park pass.

BAR HARBOR— Starting May 26 through Oct. 19, the National Park Service is requiring advanced vehicle reservations to access Acadia National Park’s Cadillac Summit Road. The reservation system, originally tested by in the summer of 2020, is an effort to protect Cadillac Summit’s natural environment and to avoid overcrowding of the parking lot.

To make a vehicle reservation to access Cadillac Mountain by car, go to www.recreation.gov and enter Cadillac Summit in the search box. The cost is $4 per vehicle, plus a $2 reservation fee. Once the vehicle reservation is booked, visitors should save the confirmation code and purchase a park pass.

School board officers elected

BAR HARBOR — Kristi Losquadro has been elected chair of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System board. She succeeds Heather Jones, who has served as chair for the past four years but chose not to seek reelection this year.

Ingrid Kachmar, who has served as chair of the MDI High School board for the past five years, was elected vice chair of the school system board.

Susan Allen was elected to succeed Kachmar as chair of the high school board, and Keri Hayes was elected vice chair.

Todd Graham was reelected chair of the Mount Desert School Committee. Susan MacCready was elected vice chair.

Memorial Day weekend craft fair

BAR HARBOR—On Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, the Island Arts Association will be hosting its annual Memorial Day Weekend Craft Fair in the Village Green Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This COVID-19 compliant event will feature local artists and crafters. Those who attend are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing.

Farmers’ markets begin to open

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—The Bar Harbor Farmers’ Market started up again this past weekend, with markets in Southwest Harbor and Northeast Harbor expected to return next month.

The Bar Harbor’s Eden Farmers’ Market is now open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mount Desert Island YMCA parking lot on Park Street. Rain or shine until Oct. 24, enjoy Maine produce, meats, crafts and treats.

The Northeast Harbor Farmers’ Market is set to open on Thursday, June 17. Found on the Green along Harbor Drive in Northeast Harbor, the market will be open on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon through Aug. 26.

The Southwest Harbor Farmers’ Market will open for the season on June 18. Located at 315 Main Street, the market runs on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sotheby’s International Realty opens Northeast Harbor office

NORTHEAST HARBOR— Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty is opening a new office in Northeast Harbor.

“Our team of very experienced and successful agents has enabled us to build a strong presence serving the local Mount Desert Island market for a number of years and we are excited to be able to better serve our clients with a new office in the heart of Northeast Harbor,” said Christopher Lynch, president. “It has been a long-term goal to have an office serving Hancock County and its many unparalleled homes.

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty can be reached at (207) 780-8900 and by emailing [email protected].

SPCA of Hancock Count Pet of the Week: Meet Dos Pacos

TRENTON—Dos Pacos is a 2-year-old male Presa Canario, which is a mastiff-type breed. The shelter suggests you read up on this breed if you are interested in meeting and adopting him.

Dos is very gentle and shy. Loud noises and sudden movements startle him so that he tries to move away from the scariness, but while in the yard he loves to jump and play. His cropped ears and big mastiff-type of body make poor Dos look scary, but he’s really just a big sweetheart once he gets to know you.

His former owner advised us that he only trained his dogs with a soft voice, even whispers, so Dos is not used to having commands yelled at him. Dos Pacos is a large breed and has a prey drive for small animals, so cats in his home would not be a good fit. Because he is skittish, Dos would prefer a home without younger kids and loud noises with fast movements.

Dos is looking for a quiet home with someone who appreciates his magnificent breed. Once he gets to know you, he likes to cuddle with his massive head in your lap or romp around the yard like a giant silly puppy.

Contact the shelter today to meet this gorgeous fella.