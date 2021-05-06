Island Briefs

Bulky waste pickup

BAR HARBOR—Residents can arrange for a bulky waste pickup on May 10, 17 and 24 by paying a $15 fee per item at the Bar Harbor Finance Office at 93 Cottage Street, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Forms are available at the finance office or may be printed off the town’s website and taken to the finance office for payment.

All items must be curbside on the scheduled pickup date. Instructions on how and where to leave items will be available at the time the appointment is made. Brush will not be accepted.

Questions can be directed to the Bar Harbor Highway Division at 288-4681.

To print a form, click here.

Maine lifts travel restrictions

BAR HARBOR—Effective May 1, Maine’s travel restrictions were lifted for visitors from all states unless the Maine CDC identifies a state with a high prevalence of COVID-19.

Maine’s COVID-19 travel policy requirements shifts from an “all states included, unless exempt” model to an “all states exempt, unless included” model. This means that visitors no longer have to complete the Certificate of Compliance (unless from a state that is placed on the restricted list).

Under this model, the Maine CDC will be charged with identifying states that have a high prevalence of highly contagious COVID-19 variants. If one or more states see a spike in variant cases, Maine will apply its test or quarantine requirement to travelers to and from that state. This more targeted approach will remain in effect through the summer.

Should any states be placed on the restricted list, there will be an announcement from the Maine CDC. Restricted states will also be listed on Maine Tourism Association’s travel page on www.Mainetourism.com and on the travel protocols page on www.VisitMaine.com.

Food pantry bike raffle

BAR HARBOR—The drawing for a chance to win a specialized Sirrus X 3.0 or a Pedego Element fat tire electric bike will be held on June 20. All proceeds of the raffle will benefit the Bar Harbor Food Pantry. Tickets are one for $20 and three for $50. The two bikes are on display in town at the Side Street Cafe. To enter the raffle, visit www.barharborfoodpantry.org/raffle.

Library scholarship deadline extended

MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library has extended the deadline for first-time applicants for the library’s scholarship program to May 15. Applicants must be graduates of Mount Desert Island High School and live in the town of Mount Desert or Cranberry Isles.

Previous recipients have used their scholarships to help continue their education at career-oriented schools and liberal arts colleges. Because the scholarship program is funded by annual donations, the exact amount of the scholarship varies from year to year.

To learn more about the scholarship program, contact Jean Rappaport at the library.

Garden club gets mention

MOUNT DESERT—The Garden Club of Mount Desert was recently featured in the Garden Club of American’s newsletter. The May 4 entry tracks the multi-year beautification project the club undertook—with a great deal of local support—to improve the Northeast Harbor Marina area. The project began as an idea in 2013, was approved in 2014 and completed in 2016. Additional plantings are done annually, including the addition of a white spruce planted in December in memory of Tom Savage. To read the entry, visit www.gcamerica.org.

Music at the Claremont

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Visitors to the newly renovated Claremont Hotel this season may be treated to music.

Selectmen approved a liquor license for the new owners of the hotel, as well as a special amusement permit. The latter stated it may or may not be with amplification.

When a member of the Board of Selectmen asked what that entailed, a representative of the hotel said it would likely be piano music in the restaurant during dinner.

SPCA of Hancock Count Pet of the Week: Meet Gable

TRENTON—Gable is a super soft gray and white male cat. He was named after the actor Clark Gable because he’s SO handsome. Gable could be shy at first but is ultimately a sucker for people’s pats. He especially loves them on each side of his face when you rub his cheeks.

Gable must go to a home with another cat, whether that means adopting a pair from the SPCA or adding him to your existing feline family. Gable flourishes with some feline company. We recommend a home without small children as Gable tends to not know his own strength while playing and might not like all that commotion.

Even though Gable is an independent cat, he loves people’s attention…but he wants it when HE wants it. So, he’s not the kind of kitty that needs coddling. He will enjoy investigating his new home and snoozing in the sun with his favorite human. Just don’t forget to call him for dinner!

Contact the shelter today to meet this special kitty.