Island Briefs

Maine lifts outdoor mask requirement

AUGUSTA—This week, Governor Janet Mills announced that Maine is updating its public health guidance to remove the requirement that people wear face coverings in outdoor settings.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear face coverings in outdoor settings where it is difficult to maintain physical distancing. Face coverings are still required for indoor public settings, and there are no changes to Maine’s physical distancing requirements at this time.

The change is effective immediately and relevant guidance documents will be updated in the coming days.

Town fiber network

BAR HARBOR—Both the Town Council and Warrant Committee have voted to add a fiber (internet) project request into the 2022 budget. The proposed build out of a secure data network to all town buildings and facilities will come before voters at the annual Town Meeting in June. Currently, connectivity for voice and data depends on a fiber network owned by Charter/Spectrum Cable as part of an expired franchise agreement. Charter/Spectrum is now able to withhold non-negotiable franchise fees resulting in a $45,000 annual cost to the town for continued use of this fiber. Based on studies provided by Casco Bay Advisors, the Communications and Technology Committee advised the town to invest in building its own fiber network instead of incurring this $45,000 annual cost. Some of the network costs will be shared by the local school system and utilities divisions. The town of Mount Desert recently allocated funds to build a fiber network that would include a connection to Bar Harbor’s network, which would result in additional savings for both towns.

Vacation rental survey

BAR HARBOR—A flyer containing the web address for a vacation rental survey was sent to every postal patron, along with information on what the town is considering for vacation rental regulations at this time. Due May 5, the Polco survey seeks the opinion of Bar Harbor residents on the subject of vacation rental registrations and whether they should be allowed to be transferred from one owner to another. Access the survey at https://polco.us/su8k7h. More details can be found by visiting www.barharbormaine.gov/207/Land-Use-Information.

Parklet applications due

BAR HARBOR—To be considered for the town’s upcoming parklet permit season, applicants must submit applications for approval no later than April 30. For this year, the town is making a temporary use parklet permit available to both restaurants and retail operations. The temporary permits will be good from 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Access the application and corresponding parklet checklist online under the Outdoor Permit tab in the COVID-19 Documents folder at www.barharbormaine.gov/documentcenter.

Memorial Day service

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—American Legion Post #69 will hold a Memorial Day service at the Village Green at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Miss Maine Mother’s Day photos

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Have your photo taken with Miss Maine for America strong Patricia Schimpf and her mom on Mother’s Day.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 9, Schimpf and her mom, Gayle Williams, will be at Burke’s Hollow Florist on the Westside on Seal Cove Road. Donations are encouraged at the event and will help Schimpf raise funds for her trip to Las Vegas later this year to compete in the Miss for America strong pageant.

Those who donate will be entered into a drawing to win a prize exclusive to the event.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Myers

TRENTON-Myers’ is an almost 2-year-old white and black sweetie with warm green eyes that can melt any heart. She was adopted in 2019 as a kitten but had to be returned to the shelter because her owner’s living situation had changed.

Myers is a bit timid when she firsts meets someone but comes out of her shell as she gets to know you — she just needs a little patience as she becomes more trusting. She loves to be petted and to have her head scratched.

She really enjoys the company of other cats and is very approachable and friendly with them. The shelter would like to see her go to a home where she will enjoy the company of feline friends, but that is not a requirement.

Contact the shelter today to meet this special kitty.

Trunk and bake sale

TOWN HILL—On Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (with a rain date of May 2), the Village Improvement Society will be hosting a trunk and bake sale off Route 102 next to the firehouse.

This is a fundraising event for the historic Crooked Road church building restoration project (the future West Eden meeting house). There will be several baked goods as well as lots of things for sale including antiques, vintage items, yard sale items, plants, seedings and much more. A vendor setup donation of $15 is encouraged. For more information or to reserve a spot as a vendor, call (207) 288-1025.