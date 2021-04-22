Island Briefs

Track meet volunteers

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island track team is still looking for volunteers looking to assist with its first three meets.

MDI will be hosting meets April 24, May 1 and May 15. All three home meets are scheduled to begin at noon, though volunteers may be asked to arrive early for meet preparation and other responsibilities.

Volunteers will be assigned tasks such as marking throws, resetting poles following jumping events, measuring distances and raking sandpits. Those who wish to help will be asked to wear masks in accordance with CDC and Maine Principals’ Association guidelines.

Prospective volunteers may sign up to work all three meets or volunteer on an individual basis. For more information or to volunteer, contact MDI High School Dean of Students Ian Braun via email at [email protected] or via phone at 288-5011.

Naihe celebration of life

BAR HARBOR— All are welcome to attend MDI Hospital’s virtual celebration of life for Lani K. Naihe that is scheduled for Friday, April 23, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Naihe, MDI Hospital’s long-time director of advancement, died on March 28 after a 13-month battle against glioblastoma. To attend, click here.

MDI YMCA open house

BAR HARBOR—On April 28, the Mount Desert Island YMCA will host an open house from 2-5 p.m. in the gymnasium.

Learn what the MDI YMCA has to offer individuals and families. As the YMCA continues to grow its program offerings as the state lifts COVID-19 restrictions, the YMCA hopes to draw back its members and entice new community members who have moved to the island within the last year.

Visitors to the open house will be able to speak to department staff about what the YMCA has to offer them or their families.

Permits approved

BAR HARBOR—Special amusement permit renewal applications for Tailgate Kitchen & Bar, Criterion Theatre and Atlantic Oceanside were presented, reviewed and approved at the Bar Harbor Town Council meeting on April 20. The annual applications for Class 3a, 3ad and 4 permits allow dancing, other entertainment and three or more musicians with mechanical amplification to play at the venues.

Taxi licenses approved

BAR HARBOR — Taxi license requests for At Your Service Transportation and Bar Harbor Coastal Cab were presented, reviewed and approved at the Town Council meeting this week. The required approval from the Bar Harbor Police Department, proof of insurance and a $65 fee were submitted with both Clare Bingham’s and Craig Wood’s applications to the town.

Fire station expansion forum April 27

MOUNT DESERT — Town officials have scheduled a community forum via Zoom for Tuesday, April 27, at 6 p.m. on a proposal to expand the fire station in Northeast Harbor to provide living accommodations for fire and EMS personnel working 24-hour shifts, as well as more space for fire and EMS equipment. Fire Chief Mike Bender will discuss and answer questions about the need for the expansion. An article on the May 4 town meeting warrant asks if residents want the town to spend up to $357,500 for engineering and design services for the proposed building addition.

Now serving alcohol

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Those eating at MDI Lobster on Clark Point Road this summer will be able to order beer or wine with their food, pending state approval.

Selectmen approved the business’s application for a liquor license at their April 13 meeting, along with several other seasonal businesses in town. This was the first year MDI Lobster applied for a license to sell alcohol. They opened for food service last summer.

When they began operating a business at the address a couple of years ago, MDI Lobster owners Nick Sayre and Joe DeBeck upset neighbors by running a refrigerated truck 24 hours a day to store bait. Those issues have been resolved through town enforcement.

“I just want to say, be good neighbors, OK?” Board of Selectmen Chairman Kristin Hutchins said to Sayre after the license was granted.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Wes

TRENTON – Wes is the favorite cat of many of the staff here at the shelter and is the perfect boy to snuggle with after a long day. He is another Georgia transfer cat in need of a special home.

This snuggly and lovable boy has tested positive for feline leukemia (FeLV). FeLV affects the white blood cell count, making it harder for poor Wes to fight off infection and disease. The good news is that FeLV affects cats only and cannot be transmitted to people, dogs or other animals.

Wes doesn’t let his disease get him down, and is very content just to sit in a lap all day and be petted.

Visit the shelter’s website to schedule an appointment to meet Wes.

Coffee with Constituents

TRENTON – Rep. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) will host a virtual Coffee with Constituents event on Saturday, April 24 from 1–2 p.m. These monthly events are an opportunity for constituents from Ellsworth and Trenton to ask questions, share concerns and ideas and otherwise just connect.

Participants are encouraged to drop in anytime by visiting the website tinyurl.com/GrohoskiCoffee. If videoconferencing is a challenge, calling in by phone is also an option. Call Grohoski at (207) 358-8333 for information. Participants may also send specific questions or topics to Grohoski ahead of the event.

“I’m looking forward to sharing updates from the Legislature, including progress on bills I’ve sponsored to benefit our community and ongoing efforts in my committee, the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee, to provide reliable, affordable, clean electricity to customers and expand broadband access,” said Grohoski.

For information or to schedule a private meeting, contact Grohoski at [email protected] or (207) 358-8333.

Gardening workshop with Frost Farms

ELLSWORTH—Growing garden plants on a deck or patio is easy with the right supplies and a little guidance. Stephanie Walls of Frost Farms Garden Center will demonstrate tips, tricks and techniques of gardening in small spaces. This free workshop will be held on Wednesday, April 28, from 1-2 p.m. on Zoom and is open to all.

Walls has been working in the garden industry for 20 years, specializing in vegetable gardens, flower borders, seed sowing and greenhouse growing.

To find out more or to register, call the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center at 664-0339 or email [email protected].

Online talk on election reform May 1

ELLSWORTH — The League of Women Voters Downeast is sponsoring an online program titled “Let’s Talk: For the People Act” on Saturday, May 1, at noon via Zoom.

Participating in the program will be two members of the League of Women Voters of the U.S. who are leading the effort to pass H.R. 1/S.1. Alicia Gurrieri is the organizing manager for the League of Women Voters. Priya Pandey is the organization’s legislative and policy coordinator, working with the advocacy and litigation department.

The For the People Act is historic legislation that would make it easier to vote in federal elections, end congressional gerrymandering, overhaul federal campaign finance laws, increase safeguards against foreign interference in elections, strengthen government ethics rules and more. Gurrieri and Pandey will talk about what the act would do, why the League believes its passage is vital and what each of us can do to help. There will be time to answer your questions.

To register for the program, click here.

DART holds photo contest

EASTPORT—Downeast Acadia Regional Tourism (DART) is holding its second annual photo/video contest.

Contest rules:

Entries must exhibit an “I want to be there” feeling.

Photos and videos must include at least one of the following: people, pets or animals in their natural habitat.

Photos and videos must have been taken during 2020 or 2021.

There is a maximum of four entries per person.

Contestants must be 18 years of age or older.

Photos and videos must be family friendly.

The entry deadline is Aug. 31. Winners will be chosen by the DART Board of Directors by Sept. 15, and winners will be notified by email by Sept. 30.

For more information on the contest and how to submit entries, visit www.downeastacadiaregionaltourism.org/about/photo-contest.