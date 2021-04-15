Island Briefs

Cruise ship survey basics

BAR HARBOR — Last week, the town of Bar Harbor mailed a cruise ship survey to residents, taxpayers and nonresident business owners.

To access the survey, participants need the specific code sent with each mailing. The survey can also be completed online, but each respondent will be asked for that code (to allow the town to validate responses). If multiple members of a household would like to complete the survey individually, they would each use the same code (multiple members of a household could respond to the survey online, or one could do it by mail and the other online, etc.).

For respondents who are not a Bar Harbor resident, taxpayer or nonresident business owner, the survey can be completed without the personalized code, but input from those surveys may be weighted differently within the overall results.

Some people have reported difficulty submitting a second online response from the same computer. If this happens, try a different web browser, clear the cache or use another device.

Bench to honor Seward

BAR HARBOR—An agenda item to install a plaque on a bench at Waldron Road’s Glen Mary Wading Pool to honor the late Walter Seward has been added for the next Town Council meeting. A vigil honoring the life of Seward, who died March 24, will take place at the pool on April 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Energy code training

BAR HARBOR — The 2015 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) has been adopted by the state of Maine and will become effective in Maine on July 1. The IECC is one element of the Maine Uniform Building and Energy Code that governs building construction in Maine and will affect all new construction projects. A webinar will be offered at six times in the coming month to assist individuals in understanding the requirements of the code. The webinar is open to all building professionals, municipal code enforcement officers and other interested parties. More information about the webinar is available at www.barharbormaine.gov/472/building-codes.

Taxi license approved

BAR HARBOR—A new taxi license request for Amy’s Taxi & Tours was presented, reviewed and approved at the Town Council meeting last week. The required approval from the Bar Harbor Police Department, proof of insurance and a $65 fee was provided with Amy Walton’s application to the town.

YWCA annual meeting

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The 117th annual meeting of YWCA of Mount Desert Island will take place virtually on Saturday, April 24, beginning at 10 a.m. If you wish to attend, call 288-5008 or email [email protected] to receive an invitation.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week

TRENTON — Leila was a part of the transport from Georgia and is one of the only cats left from the trip. She is a very sweet and sassy type of girl. She enjoys hugs and sitting in a lap to relax.

Leila’s sassy side comes out when she’s being playful and sometimes doesn’t realize that she’s being a little rough. For this reason, we are asking that she go to a home without little kids or at least ones that wouldn’t mind her playing rough. Although she is in a community room at the shelter, Leila would prefer a home without other cats.

Recently, Leila had surgery to remove an ulcer from her eye. She is recovering very well. Although it won’t be long, we have not heard from the vet when she would be able to go home, but she is available for pre–adoption while she recovers.

If you are interested in adopting Leila or if you have questions about her surgery and recovery date, don’t hesitate to reach out. Visit the shelter’s website at www.spcahancockcounty.org.

UMA class registration is now open

AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) has begun registration for summer and fall courses and UMA Ellsworth Center staff are available to help recent high school graduates, transfer students and returning students complete their application, start the financial aid process and enroll in summer and/or fall classes. The summer session classes begin on May 17 and the fall semester starts Aug. 30.

“With the fall semester, we anticipate a return to more in-person class opportunities at all UMA locations, including the Ellsworth Center,” stated Sally Daniels, student service coordinator at UMA Ellsworth.

Many financial scholarships are available for both new and returning students, and tuition waivers are available for high school juniors and seniors, as well as senior citizens. There is no application fee.

Find out more at www.uma.edu.

Totally Trades workshops offered

AUGUSTA — Totally Trades workshops, coordinated by New Ventures Maine, a statewide community outreach program of the University of Maine at Augusta, will be offered virtually this spring with sessions April 27 and 29, and May 4 and 6. The sessions are designed to encourage girls to consider careers in fields traditionally underrepresented by women, such as automotive, criminal justice, building and design, renewable energy, communications and connectivity, fire and rescue and computer technology.

“These careers, for the most part, are considered high wage and high demand in Maine,” said Suzanne Senechal-Jandreau, conference planner for New Ventures Maine.

The workshops are free and open to girls in grades 8–12 who are exploring or considering employment in the featured career sectors.

Individuals seeking more information or who are interested in registering should contact call Senechal-Jandreau at (207) 768-9635, email her at [email protected] or visit www.totallytradesmaine.org.