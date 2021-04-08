Island Briefs

Seward vigil

BAR HARBOR— In honor of Walter Seward, friends and relatives are invited to Waldron Road’s Glen Mary Pool for a vigil on Friday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m. This event at Seward’s favorite pool will follow his celebration of life at the Bar Harbor Inn on April 10. Attendees should bring their own candles, chairs and refreshments. Masks will be required.

Small-Dollar campaign

BAR HARBOR — For the month of April, the YWCA Mount Desert Island will be holding a Small-Dollar Donor campaign. Donations given to the general fund during this time will be matched up to $1,500 by the Witham Family Hotels Charitable Fund.

The campaign kicked off on April 1. Gifts can be made through the YWCA’s website at donate.ywcamdi.org by selecting “Small-Dollar Donor Campaign.” Gifts can also be mailed to 36 Mount Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609.

K-8 early release

BAR HARBOR— A monthly early–release day was included in the draft calendar for the 2021-22 school year, which will be presented to the Mount Desert Regional School Board on April 12. Superintendent Marc Gousse shared the draft with the Bar Harbor School Committee on Monday. The draft includes a noon release time one Friday a month for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The proposed school calendar will run Sept. 2 through June 10 (non-allotted snow days notwithstanding).

Bar Harbor Pride

BAR HARBOR — During Tuesday night’s Bar Harbor Town Council meeting, Jace Viner introduced plans for pride festivities planned for the second week of June. Since its start as a senior project in 2016, Bar Harbor Pride has been consistently growing in attendance and organization. With LBGTQ+ pride month celebrations just around the corner, Viner requested the town make them visible with decorations. The council voted in favor of Bar Harbor Pride’s efforts to decorate the town’s light poles and crosswalks with rainbow colors. Any bunting or other attachments will need approval by the Public Works Department.

Permits approved

BAR HARBOR — Special amusement permit renewal applications for Stewman’s Lobster Pound Downtown, the Thirsty Whale, the West Street Hotel and the Kebo Valley Golf Club were presented, reviewed and approved at the Bar Harbor Town Council meeting on April 6. The annual applications for Class 3a and 3ad permits include dancing and three or more musicians with mechanical amplification to play at the venue.

Indivisible MDI meets April 14

MOUNT DESERT —The monthly meeting of Indivisible MDI will be online Wednesday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m.

The Maine Legislature is currently in adjournment but will return to session on April 28. Senator Louie Luchini (D-Hancock) will be on hand to discuss his work on the Veterans and Legal Affairs and Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business committees and talk about the upcoming session in general.

Watch the Indivisible MDI Facebook pages for meeting details or email [email protected] for information on how to join the meeting.

To learn more about Indivisible MDI, visit https://indivisiblemdi.me.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Spark

TRENTON — Spark is quite the sassy lady. She is very playful and energetic but can get overstimulated and swat people to let them know when she’s had enough. New family members will soon be able to read her body language and give her time to cool down after a thrilling activity.

Spark would do best as the only pet in her new home as she does not seem to like cats or dogs.

Her favorite toys are small mice, catnip toys and feathers on a wand.

Spark would need to be an indoor-only cat as she has only three legs, but what she lacks in legs, she makes up for with extra toes!

If you like a spicy cat with a big personality, come and meet Spark.

Permanent beneficiary

BERNARD —The Bass Harbor Memorial Library has been chosen as a permanent beneficiary of the Rudman Family Library Fund of the Maine Community Foundation. The library was chosen based on financial need, the strength of its staffing, programming and collection development as well as its strong presence in the Tremont community. The annual $1,000 gift will be used to support adult and children’s programming and collection development.

County Dems meet April 15

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Democratic Committee is presenting programs highlighting President Biden’s Build Back Better actions. The program will focus on federal, state and local governmental and nongovernmental actions to address climate change.

University of Maine professor Ivan Fernandez will speak about what science shows is the current and near-future climate in Maine.

Ellsworth-Trenton Representative Nicole Grohoski will bring attendees up to date on state actions to address the Climate Council’s work on climate change.

A Climate to Thrive’s board chairman Johanna Blackman will address that organization’s goal of energy independence on Mount Desert Island by 2030.

The Zoom meeting will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Attendees must register in advance at hancockdems.org on or before April 14.