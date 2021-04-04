Island Briefs

LED projects qualify for rebates

MOUNT DESERT — The town will pay MCM Electric in Hall Quarry up to $48,600 to replace existing light fixtures with LED lights at the police department in the Town Hall building and in the truck bays at the highway garage.

By participating in the Efficiency Maine rebate program, the town will receive $7,132 in rebates for the two LED projects.

The Board of Selectmen voted at a special meeting Monday to approve the expenditure and to accept the rebates.

Public Works Director Tony Smith said estimates for furnishing and installing the LED fixtures were requested from four local electrical contractors that are certified by Efficiency Maine. MCM Electric was the only contractor that submitted an estimate.

The town’s net cost, after the rebates, of $41,468 includes $6,000 to cover contingencies.

Updated lighting standards proposed

MOUNT DESERT — Residents will vote at the May Town Meeting on proposed revisions to the Land Use Zoning Ordinance’s outdoor lighting standards.

The stated purpose of the lighting provisions is to establish “minimum requirements for outdoor lighting that enhance visibility and public safety by preventing uncontrolled intrusion into adjacent properties and the natural environment.

“Voluntary best practices are recommended to promote energy conservation and preserve the town’s night sky, which is an important part of the town’s character.”

Consulting engineer Dwight Lanpher, who worked on updating the lighting standards, said they were originally written about 10 years ago.

“That was prior to LED lighting being commonplace,” he said. “One of the issues with LED lighting is that it has a very heavy blue component, which is detrimental to night sky pollution and to health and plant life and insect life. So, we wanted to add that.”

CDC grounds cruise ships

BAR HARBOR—The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its Conditional Sail Order through Nov. 1, which means that even the smallest ships (those under 100 passengers) will not be allowed to sail into Bar Harbor this summer or fall. The CDC originally issued a “No Sail Order” on March 13, 2020 and extended it a handful of times in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In October, the organization issued its “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order,” under which passenger operations remain suspended at this time.

Island Star closes

BAR HARBOR — Emily Damon will no longer be offering her specialty pizzas at Island Star Pizza in Town Hill.

After offering the pizza for several weekends at the end of 2020, Damon closed the shop in March, making the announcement via email to her customers. Damon was hired as the executive chef of the Asticou Inn in Northeast Harbor in May 2020.

According to the Island Start Take Away website, Damon will be offering her pizzas at the Asticou Inn and Restaurant when it opens for the season on May 21.

Chamber seeks help

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce is looking for individuals to become part of its Visitor Services team. Team members would assist and welcome visitors to the area. If you have knowledge of Bar Harbor and surrounding area, strong interpersonal and communication skills, and have scheduling flexibility send a resume and cover letter to [email protected], or mail to Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, Attn: Melanie Graten, PO Box 158, Bar Harbor, Maine 04609. Phone calls will not be accepted.

Paycheck Protection for chamber

SOUTHWEST HARBOR— After receiving word that the Southwest Harbor/Tremont Chamber of Commerce would be receiving $6,300 in assistance, the organization withdrew their request for funds from the town.

In a letter to the town manager, Warrant Committee member Don Lodge asked to have their request removed before it went back to the board of selectmen.

Pet of the Week: Meet Smokey

TRENTON — Smokey was surrendered into our care about two weeks ago because he was too protective of a newborn baby in his family. He was never aggressive with the baby; he just wanted to be its friend!

This sweet boy is about a year old. He is very friendly with everyone but may take a few days to warm up fully to his new owner. He enjoys being petted and sat with.

Smokey loves cats, and we think he would thrive in a home with other feline friends to play and cuddle with. He was a little scared of dogs, but after a slow introduction with the right kind of dog, we think he would do just fine.

Smokey is truly the best boy and would love a nice, quiet home. He would be a great companion.

Online grief support group

ELLSWORTH — Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County is offering a free online grief support group for those who have lost a loved one. Meetings will be weekly for eight weeks from April 19 through June 7, with the weekday and time to be determined according to the availability of registered participants.

This group is confidential and free of charge.

Register by April 9 by visiting www.hospiceofhancock.org and clicking on Grief Support, or by calling the Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County office at 667-2531.