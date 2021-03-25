Island Briefs

Vaccine timeline accelerated

BAR HARBOR — This week, Maine residents age 50 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination.

Beginning Monday, April 19, all Maine residents age 16 and older will be eligible.

The accelerated timeline comes as some Maine vaccine providers are reporting availability of appointments and as Maine anticipates an increase in supply from the Federal government.

As with all changes in eligibility, it will take time for some vaccine clinics to begin to schedule appointments and administer COVID-19 vaccines. To find a vaccination site, visit maine.gov/covid19/vaccines/vaccination-sites.

Nomination papers

BAR HARBOR — Nomination papers remain available at the Cottage Street town clerk’s office for the following elected offices: two three-year terms on the Bar Harbor Town Council, one three-year term on the School Committee, one three-year term as an MDI High School Trustee, and five one- to three-year terms on the Warrant Committee. The deadline to file papers with the town clerk is Friday, April 9, at 5 p.m. The residents of Bar Harbor will vote for these elected positions at the annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, June 8. For more information, call (207) 288-4098.

Share your stimulus

BAR HARBOR — It’s easy to use your federal stimulus check to help out neighbors in our community who continue to struggle to make ends meet. The webpage SOS MDI (Share Our Stimulus MDI) makes sharing easy by providing annotated links to local nonprofits offering essential services, such as food pantries, Meals on Wheels, childcare, heating assistance, housing support and transportation for medical appointments. To share your stimulus, go to sosmdi.org.

AFC seeks new members

BAR HARBOR — If you are a Bar Harbor resident looking for an opportunity to make a difference in the livability of the town for senior residents, consider joining the Bar Harbor Age-Friendly Committee.

The committee reports to the Bar Harbor Town Council and meets the last Wednesday of each month at 3 p.m.

For more information, email Doreen Willet at [email protected]

Permit approved

BAR HARBOR — A Special Amusement Permit renewal application for Lompoc Cafe & Books was presented, reviewed and approved at the Bar Harbor Town Council meeting on March 16. The annual application for a Class 3ad permit includes dancing and three or more musicians with mechanical amplification to play at the venue.

Bar Harbor Town Meeting location

BAR HARBOR — Before the annual Town Meeting in June, the Governor’s order regulating the seating capacity of indoor gatherings will increase to 75 percent with social distancing. Given that capacity increase, the Town Council voted to use the Conners Emerson school gym for the annual meeting on June 1.

SPCA bottle drive March 27

TRENTON — Gather your returnable bottles and cans to benefit the animals at the SPCA of Hancock County.

The SPCA’s monthly bottle drive will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 27. Drop your tightly bagged bottles at the nonprofit organization’s animal shelter, located at 141 Bar Harbor Road in Trenton.

All of the proceeds will be used to care for the dogs and cats at the SPCA.

For information or to arrange pickup, call (207) 667-8088.

PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Pepper

TRENTON — Pepper is a very sweet 2-year-old girl in need of a loving home. She is part of the transfer from Georgia, so not much is known about her back story. When she came into our care, she was completely ready to go, as she was lucky enough not to have gotten an upper respiratory cold that a lot of the Georgia cats came down with from their travels.

Pepper has not been tested with dogs, as we don’t have any to test her with, and she would prefer to be the only cat in her new home. She wants all the love and attention for herself! Pepper is very playful and likes catnip toys, toys on a wand and toy mice. In short, Pepper is a very loving cat that loves to play and that loves attention. Let’s get this perfect girl into her perfect home.

Call the SPCA of Hancock County at 667-8088 or visit their website.

Cranberry Isles Town Meeting site changed

CRANBERRY ISLES — The ball field behind the Ladies Aid Society building (also known as the Community Center) on Great Cranberry Island is the new location for the annual Town Meeting, which will be held Saturday, May 1.

The meeting was originally scheduled for March 13 at Longfellow School, but the date and location were changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A tent will be set up on the ball field, and chairs will be “appropriately distanced” per the state’s COVID-19 guidelines, according to Board of Selectmen Chairman Richard Beal.

Coffee with Constituents

ELLSWORTH — State Rep. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) will host a virtual “Coffee with Constituents” event via Zoom on Saturday, March 27, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. These monthly events are an opportunity for constituents from Ellsworth and Trenton to ask questions, share concerns and ideas and otherwise just connect.

Participants are encouraged to drop in anytime that works for them by visiting the website tinyurl.com/GrohoskiCoffee. If videoconferencing is a challenge, calling in by phone is also an option. Call Grohoski at 358-8333 for more information. Participants may also email specific questions or topics to Grohoski ahead of the event.

Grohoski is serving her second term in the Maine House of Representatives as a member of the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee. She represents the communities of Ellsworth and Trenton.

For more information, to submit questions for the event or to schedule a private meeting, contact Grohoski at [email protected]ne.gov or 358-8333.

Coffee with MDIFW

AUGUSTA — Join Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s black bear and Canada lynx biologist Jen Vashon for Coffee with MDIFW on YouTube Friday, March 26, at 9:30 a.m. Vashon will be discussing Maine’s robust bear population and how to avoid conflicts. There will be the opportunity to ask questions during the live discussion. To participate, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBx7Pj_D79w.