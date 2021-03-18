Island Briefs

8,000 Sacred Drums

SEAL COVE — Every March, people worldwide join together to drum (in groups or as individuals) and to pray for healing. The event is called 8,000 Sacred Drums and is held every year around the time of the spring equinox. The purpose is to fulfill the 500-year-old Otomi Prophecy, which was written on a rock wall in a cave in Mexico, that states, “When 8,000 sacred drums play together, an intense healing of Mother Earth will commence.”

Join sound healing guide and drummer Eileen Mielenhausen at the boat landing on Cape Road in Seal Cove on Saturday, March 20, from 1-3 p.m., to give voice to joys and sorrows and to send out healing intentions through the drum. Extra hand drums and percussion instruments will be available. All ages are welcome. Dress warmly and bring a chair or blanket as this will be an outside event. Participants must wear masks and stay 6 feet apart.

Bring a song, poem, prayer or story to share, and a drum if you have one. Arrive by 1 p.m. to park and smudge before the ceremony begins.

This event is free and open to the public. For information or directions, contact Mielenhausen at 441-2785 or [email protected].

Public forum on fire/EMS plans

MOUNT DESERT — Town officials plan to hold a virtual public forum during the week of April 26 to answer questions about plans to merge the fire department and Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service and to expand facilities to accommodate first responder personnel and equipment. The exact date for the forum has not been set.

Residents will vote at the May town meeting on a proposal to spend up to $357,500 for engineering and other services related to planning an addition to the Northeast Harbor fire station. If that passes, a special town meeting might be held in November to seek voter approval for funds to plan a major renovation of the fire station in Somesville.

Town officials would like to present detailed plans and construction costs for both projects for voter consideration at the 2022 Town Meeting.

Tourism planning workshops for MDI

MOUNT DESERT — Student researchers in the School of Forest Resources at the University of Maine are planning participatory workshops in April to help Mount Desert Island communities and tourism partners work collaboratively to adapt to climate change and the anticipated resulting changes in visitation patterns.

Attendees will discuss strategies with fellow tourism stakeholders to prepare for visitation challenges and opportunities resulting from climate change and to initiate collaborative projects where identified. Tourism stakeholders and community members are invited to participate in two workshops (approximately 3 hours each) that will take place virtually via Zoom Thursdays, April 1 and 8, from 9 a.m. to noon.

To attend or to get more information, email [email protected].

Rental application renewals

BAR HARBOR —Vacation rental owners are asked to return their completed application along with the $250 fee by May 31. Applications are available on the Bar Harbor Planning Board website at barharbormaine.gov/462/Vacation-Rentals. For questions, call (207) 288-3329 or email [email protected].

Pet of the Week: Meet Gin

TRENTON — Gin first came to the SPCA as a 1-year-old kitten. She got adopted and was in a home for some years until situations in life led to her being placed at the Ark Animal Shelter. She was there for just a few days and got adopted, but was brought back to the SPCA a few days later because she had a bad interaction with another cat.

Gin is a sweet 8-year-old girl who would be very content to just sit in a lap. She can go to a home with kids, but we are looking for a home for her where she will be the only cat. She does well with all the dogs we’ve tried her with here but, as always, we recommend a slow introduction.

Gin loves to be pet and held and she even gives hugs!

Vaccine registration for teachers and staff

ELLSWORTH — The Northern Light Health public scheduling webpage is allowing employed teachers and school staff, including bus drivers, and licensed childcare workers as defined by the state, regardless of age, to schedule an appointment at any of its upcoming vaccination clinics.

Proof of licensure/employment with a school ID, paystub or proof of certification will be required.

To register, go to https://covid.northernlighthealth.org.