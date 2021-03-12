Island Briefs

Housing 101 offered

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Local families are exploring possibilities for a new housing-with-supports project in Bar Harbor. If you have a family member with disabilities who lives at home but who wants to live more independently, this Zoom meeting is an opportunity to learn more about affordable public housing. One father noted that a “Housing 101” session would help parents navigate the language and options involved in such a project.

Duane Bartlett, executive director of the MDI and Ellsworth housing authorities, will present an overview of housing terminology and options on Thursday, March 18, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Janet Hamel is organizing this effort to explore developing a housing project in Bar Harbor for people with disabilities to live independently with support.

Contact Hamel at [email protected] or (207) 460-7008 with questions or for more information.

Annual Town Meeting

SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Southwest Harbor’s annual Town Meeting is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 5, at the town’s fire station on Main Street.

A time has yet to be determined for the meeting that will take place inside the fire station, accommodating up to 75 residents. Members of the Board of Selectmen were in favor of having the meeting in June instead of the traditional May date.

Last year, because of COVID-19, Town Meeting took place in July via ballot. This year’s open floor meeting will be June 5, with the ballot election taking place on Monday, June 7.

Bill promotes native plants

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Maine U.S. Senator Susan Collins and a few other members of Congress have re-introduced a bill to promote the use of native plants on public lands, including national parks.

The bill would direct the Secretary of the Interior to establish a pilot program in at least two National Park Service regions. In maintaining and restoring public lands, the secretary would be directed to “give preference to the use of locally adapted native plant materials” and “incorporate efforts to prevent, control or eradicate the spread of invasive species.”

The bill was introduced in the last session of Congress but was not acted upon before the session ended in December, thus the need for re-introduction.

Anchorage B to move 600 feet

BAR HARBOR — The Cruise Ship Committee provided the Town Council a memo recommending that Anchorage B, behind Bar Island, be moved 600 feet to allow access to a good fishing area. When receiving auditory and visual complaints from ships landing at Anchorage A, the committee concluded shifting the ships to Anchorage B would further address community input. Lately, the shifted increase in ship visits to Anchorage B has potential to impact the local fisherman because its current location includes a certain contour depth that is very productive for lobster fishing. Town Harbormaster Charlie Phippen and Cruise Ship Committee Chairman Eben Salvatore were present at last week’s Town Council meeting to reveal contents of the memo, which included a map of the anchorages and a drafted letter for the Coast Guard, if approved. A motion to approve the committee’s recommendation to move Anchorage B 600 feet and send the written letter to the Coast Guard passed unanimously.

Birch Bay seeks art

BAR HARBOR — The assisted living facility on Village Inn Road would like to brighten the hearts of senior citizens by putting up more artwork by local artists. As of March 8, the retirement center has been seeking artists to display work in their continuing-care community. For more information, contact Birch Bay Retirement Village’s Marketing Director Susanne Hopkins at (207) 288-8014 x 5211.

JAX to build housing

BAR HARBOR — During last Wednesday’s Planning Board meeting, a subdivision compliance review was conducted and approved for The Jackson Laboratory’s residential development application that will consist of two 3-story buildings providing the total of 24 units (in a combination of 1-, 2- and 3- bedroom configurations). This housing will be located off Route 3 in the vicinity of Schooner Head Road, Woodlands Lane and East Strawberry Hill Road.

Pet of the Week: Meet Yvette

TRENTON — Yvette came to us from Small Animal Clinic more than a month ago. Before that, she was a stray living outside. She is a sweet and loving tortie girl that loves to be pet and loved on. She’s not a fan of other cats, but she doesn’t seem to mind dogs. Treats, catnip, toy mice and laps are some of her favorite things. She is a big fan of her wet food and is always excited for mealtime. Yvette would be the perfect addition to any home and to anyone’s heart.

Cranberry town meeting postponed

CRANBERRY ISLES — The annual Town Meeting, originally set for this Saturday, March 13, has been rescheduled for May 1 because of the state’s current restrictions on the size of gatherings prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town meeting will be held at the Longfellow School on Great Cranberry Island.

Justice in Maine

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Democratic Committee is hosting an online Justice In Maine program on Thursday, March 18 at 7 p.m. to discuss what is being done within law enforcement agencies to help Mainers have safer and more equitable justice, to repair lives and to reduce costs.

First, Chief Edward Tolan, executive director of the Maine Chiefs of Police, will talk about issues facing law enforcement in Maine, what law enforcement is doing about them and how communities can help.

Downeast Restorative Justice board member and Hancock County Coordinator Leslie Ross, with Sarah Mattox, community resolution program manager from the Restorative Justice Project Belfast branch, will share their work in Hancock County. They work with schools, sheriffs, police, courts, victims, offenders, families and the Maine Coastal Regional Reentry Center.

To join the live program or to see a recording, visit hancockdems.org.