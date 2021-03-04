Island Briefs

Indivisible MDI monthly meeting

MOUNT DESERT —The monthly meeting of Indivisible MDI will be online at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10. Representatives from the Maine League of Women Voters will present a program called A Better Way to Elect the President: The Case for a National Popular Vote.

A National Popular Vote (NPV) bill will be introduced in the Maine Legislature in the next session. This presentation will focus on understanding how NPV works and provide clarity about some common misunderstandings about the Electoral College and the national popular vote.

Watch the Indivisible MDI Facebook page for meeting details. Email [email protected] for information on how to join the meeting. To learn more about Indivisible MDI, visit indivisiblemdi.me.

Library reopens for in-person browsing

BAR HARBOR — As of March 1, the Jesup Memorial Library on Mount Desert Street has reopened to the public for browsing by appointment. Call (207) 288-4245 or email [email protected] to schedule. People can still order books online or over the phone for pickup. Library hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Women x Women

BAR HARBOR — Women scientists are shaping scientific discovery at The Jackson Laboratory and beyond. All are welcome to virtually join an exploration of the unique health issues that women face such as endometriosis, infertility and breast and ovarian cancers. This event on Thursday, March 18, from noon to 2 p.m., is open to anyone interested in women’s health, the historic contributions of women in science and how the lab is shaping the next generation of leaders.

Register at jax.org/give/events/womenxwomen.

Connection Café

BAR HARBOR — Island Connections is currently offering a virtual coffee hour via Zoom as a way of helping people connect during the winter while COVID-19 still exists. The Connection Cafe is open to anyone who wishes to respectfully chat about any topics, share delicious recipes or just laugh with others. The meetings are scheduled for Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. from March through May. Email [email protected] or call (207) 288-4457 for the Zoom invite.

Town Council extends virtual meetings

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Town Council meetings will continue to be held remotely at least through May 18 following a vote on Tuesday by council members. Due to the limited number of COVID-19 vaccines available in Hancock County, the members extended the virtual municipal meetings and indicated that meetings would likely continue to be remote until it was safer to meet in person. All Bar Harbor municipal meetings can be viewed on Cable Access Channel 3 and 1303 (Spectrum only) and online at townhallstreams.com/ towns/bar_harbor_me.

Nomination papers available

BAR HARBOR — Nomination papers are available Monday through Friday at the Cottage Street town clerk’s office for the following elected offices: two three-year terms on the Bar Harbor Town Council, one three-year term on the School Committee, one three-year term as an MDI High School Trustee, and five one- to three-year terms on the Warrant Committee. The deadline to file papers with the town clerk is Friday, April 9, at 5 p.m. The residents of Bar Harbor will vote for these elected positions at the annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, June 8. For more information, call (207) 288-4098.

Permits approved

BAR HARBOR — Special amusement permit renewal applications for the Bar Harbor Inn and Bluenose Inn were presented and reviewed at the Bar Harbor Town Council meeting Tuesday. Council members approved the annual applications for Class 3ad permits, which can include dancing and three or more musicians with mechanical amplification to play at the venue.

PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Amber June

TRENTON – Amber June was originally from the SPCA. She had a very loving home for the majority of her life, but, sadly, she had to be surrendered back to us in hopes that she would find a new home very soon. She has already been here for nearly three weeks now, though. She is almost 7 years old and weighs 14 pounds.

Amber June is the perfect lap cat that will always want to sit on your lap, play with you and just love on you. She enjoys sleeping in the blanket closet here at the shelter and playing with cat toys on a wand.

Amber June would prefer to be an only cat, but perhaps with the right introduction and a great amount of space, she could live with a few siblings. She really enjoys feeding time and is not afraid to let you know it! She is very talkative and will ask to be pet and to be fed.

Please help us get this sweetheart adopted; she is truly the ideal love bug.

MSF hosts COVID-focused forums

BANGOR — The Maine Science Festival (MSF) will host online forums in March that address COVID-19 in Maine.

On Wednesday, March 10 at 1 p.m., speakers Dr. Norman Moore (Abbott), Olivier te Boekhorst (IDEXX) and Richard Lussier (The Jackson Laboratory) will present, How Maine’s biological sciences companies/organizations stepped up.

On Wednesday March 17 at 1 p.m., the topic will be, How Maine’s nonbiological sciences companies/organizations stepped up, with speakers Pete Malikowsk (Cianbro Corporation), Bryan Donovan (A/Z Corp), Derek McKenney (Puritan Medical Products) and Jesse Lupo (Mossy Ledge Spirits).

On Wednesday, March 24 at 1 p.m., Dr. Noah Nesin, PCHC will discuss the COVID-19 vaccine distribution and public health.

The forums will be hosted by the MSF using Zoom. Each session will include a presentation from each speaker, followed by Q&A where the audience will be able to ask questions using the Zoom chat function. All sessions will run for one hour. Full details and links to sign up for each session can be found at bit.ly/MSFJ-M2021.

Solar options for Maine

ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk about options for adopting community solar projects in Maine from 3–4 p.m. on Monday, March 15.

In her talk, Is Community Solar Good for Communities, Sharon Klein will answer questions based on five years of community solar-related research, her experience as a member of the National Community Solar Partnership and her sustainable energy work with communities and organizations.

Klein is an associate professor in the School of Economics at UMaine. Her research and teaching focus on the technical, economic, environmental and social tradeoffs inherent in sustainable energy decision-making.

The talk is free and available via Zoom; registration is required. To register and receive connection information, go to umaine.edu/mitchellcenter/event/talk-is-community-solar-good-for-communities/. To request a reasonable accommodation, call Ruth Hallsworth at (207) 581–3196 or email [email protected].