Island Briefs

Vaccine forum March 5

BAR HARBOR —Community Compass is holding a forum on Friday, March 5, at 5 p.m. where folks can ask experts about the new COVID-19 vaccine. Retired pediatrician Bob Holmberg will host local panelists from Northern Light Health, school nurses and more to talk about the facts and to answer questions. Send questions, register and get a Zoom link by

contacting [email protected].

Island bell ringing

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — At noon on Sunday, Feb. 28, several Mount Desert Island churches will join in a bell ringing to honor and memorialize Americans lost to COVID-19.

“Our bells will ring for five minutes — one minute for every 100,000 American lives lost to COVID-19,” says Gail Leiser of St. Saviour’s Episcopal Parish in Bar Harbor, one of the participating churches. “This observance is a message of unity and remembrance during the COVID- 19 pandemic and is one of inclusiveness for people of all faith traditions and political ideologies. We hope that people will hear the bells and take time to pause, reflect and find strength to continue during this national health crisis.”

Permits approved

BAR HARBOR — Special Amusement permit renewal applications for the Holiday Inn Bar Harbor Regency and Harborside Hotel & Marina were presented and reviewed at the Bar Harbor Town Council meeting on Feb. 16. Council members approved the annual applications for Class 3ad permits, which can include dancing and three or more musicians with mechanical amplification to play at the venues.

New health officer

BAR HARBOR — Code Enforcement Officer Angie Chamberlain’s recommendation to appoint Michael Gurtler as the local health officer was approved at last week’s Bar Harbor Town Council meeting. Gurtler, who recently obtained certification for the position, also serves as the deputy code enforcement officer.

Public health webpage

BAR HARBOR —The town of Bar Harbor has recently published a public health webpage to provide public health support and information to the community. The page offers resources and links for public health questions and promotion as well as information on how to report a public health concern. COVID-19 current information and resources are provided for residents, businesses and organizations. The webpage can be accessed at barharbormaine.gov/476/Public-Health-and-Safety.

Coffee with Constituents

ELLSWORTH — State Rep. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) will host a virtual “Coffee with Constituents” event via Zoom on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. These monthly events are an opportunity for constituents from Ellsworth and Trenton to ask questions, share concerns and ideas and otherwise just connect.

Participants are encouraged to drop in anytime that works for them by visiting the website tinyurl.com/GrohoskiCoffee. If videoconferencing is a challenge, calling in by phone is also an option. Call Grohoski at 358-8333 for more information. Participants may also email specific questions or topics to Grohoski ahead of the event.

Grohoski is serving her second term in the Maine House of Representatives as a member of the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee. She represents the communities of Ellsworth and Trenton.

For more information, to submit questions or to schedule a private meeting, contact Grohoski at [email protected] or 358-8333.

Pet of the Week: Get well soon!

TRENTON — Oscar, Midnight Snack and Honey are all animals within our care right now that need more extensive medical care. Oscar has been with us for some time. He contracted a urinary tract infection and needs prescription food.

We are not actually sure what is wrong with Midnight Snack. She has something wrong with her intestines. We are working our tails off trying to figure out what’s wrong with her and how we can help.

Honey came to us with a mass that needed to be removed, and with further inspection, she needs a few teeth taken out as well.

We aren’t sure about the cost of Oscar and Midnight Snack’s appointments and procedures, but we know that Honey’s surgeries will be between $1,700 and $2,200. If you can, please consider a donation to help our animals get well and find their forever homes.

Panel discussion on vaccines Feb. 25

BLUE HILL — On Thursday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m., the Blue Hill Public Library will host an online question-and-answer panel about vaccines with Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital.

Guest speakers Dr. Mike Murnik, MD, and Joe Gaetano, VP of operations, will briefly discuss an overview of vaccines and how they work before answering questions about specifics of the COVID-19 vaccine. Participants are welcome to ask questions during the discussion but are encouraged to send questions ahead of time to Blue Hill Library Public Library Assistant Director Hannah Cyrus at [email protected]

Dr. Murnik is a family practice physician in Blue Hill as well as VP senior physician executive for Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital. Gaetano is the VP of operations at Northern Light Blue Hill and Maine Coast hospitals.

All are welcome, but space is limited. Register through the library’s interactive calendar at www.bhpl.net or call 374-5515. This event is free and is being co-sponsored by the library and Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital.