Island Briefs

Bulky waste curbside pickup for limited time

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council has adopted a plan to assist residents who do not have the means of transporting bulky wastes. Bar Harbor residents can arrange for curbside pickup by paying a $15 fee per item at the Finance Office in the municipal building. Residents will be contacted by the Highway Division to arrange a pickup date. The remaining available dates are Oct. 12, 19 and 26. Instructions on how and where to leave your items will be available at the time the appointment is made.

An alternative will be available on Friday, Oct. 30, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 31, between 8-11:45 a.m. at the recycling center on White Spruce Road. Only Bar Harbor residents may take bulky wastes and appliances to the recycling center free of charge. Brush will not be accepted and no commercial haulers will be allowed to dump. Violators are subject to charges incurred by the town for disposal of outside wastes.

Meet the candidates

BAR HARBOR — Candidates for House District 135, which includes Bar Harbor, Lamoine and Mount Desert, will meet the public in an online Q&A forum via Zoom webinar on Monday, Oct. 12, beginning at 6 p.m. Joining the forum are District 135 House candidates Benjamin Meiklejohn (GI), Timothy Oh (R) and Lynne Williams (D). The forum will also live stream on Facebook at facebook.com/LWVME.

Citizens are urged to attend the webinar and learn how the candidates will deal with the important issues facing Hancock County and the state of Maine. There will be an opportunity for the audience to submit their own questions, to be presented by the moderator, using the Zoom Q&A function. In order to participate in the Q&A portion of the event, people are encouraged to register for the webinar at lwvme.org/Events. The forum will be moderated by Faith DeAmbrose, managing editor of the Mount Desert Islander. This event is sponsored by the Mount Desert Islander and the League of Women Voters Downeast.

Hang on to your guidebooks

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Chamber will not produce a 2021 visitor guidebook and plans instead to use the remaining 2020 inventory.

If you have any questions, contact Alf Anderson at [email protected] or (207) 801–2566 x13.

Driveway approved

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Plans for a driveway longer than 200 feet into what is scheduled to be a solar farm were unanimously approved last week.

Planning Board member Ben ‘Lee’ Worcester recused himself from the board at the Oct. 1 meeting to present two projects he had before the board. One, a driveway going from Long Pond Road into property owned by Eastern Maine Recycling (EMR), was approved unanimously by the board, following a public hearing and site plan review.

According to Worcester, the driveway will be another access to EMR’s waste management site and to a solar farm that is being constructed on a different portion of the property.

Pumpkin donations

TREMONT — Every student at Tremont Consolidated School will get a pumpkin to decorate this year, if the PTO has anything to say about it.

But, they need pumpkins and are accepting donations until Oct. 23. Those interested in donating a pumpkin to be decorated can drop them off in front of the school by the greenhouses any time before Oct. 23.

After they are decorated, students will get to take their pumpkin home in time to put it on display for Halloween.