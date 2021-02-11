Island Briefs

Zoom meeting to gauge interest in supported living

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND ─ Do you have a family member with disabilities who lives at home but who wants to live more independently?

Join Janet Hamel, whose daughter Marty dreams of having her own place downtown, for a Zoom meeting on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. to explore what interest there may be in establishing a housing situation in Bar Harbor for those with disabilities to live independently, but with support.

For meeting details or questions, contact Hamel at [email protected] or (207) 460-7008.

Grant application approved for in-cruiser printers

BAR HARBOR—A motion to authorize the police department to apply for a Maine Bureau of Highway Safety grant to facilitate the use of a statewide electronic citations system was approved by Town Council members at their Feb. 2 meeting.

The grant would equip cruisers with printers as part of a new statewide eCitation program that was developed for timely and accurate collection of citation data and traffic records projects and to increase accessibility. For Maine law enforcement to transition from a paper-based citation system to the eCitation system, the Bar Harbor police department needs the necessary equipment, supplies and resources that include in-cruiser printers to print a copy of the citation to present to the violator.

The Town Council unanimously voted in favor of the department applying for the grant that would reimburse the cost of the printers (up to $600 per unit).

Scholarships available to area women

BAR HARBOR ─ Downeast Business and Professional Women are now accepting applications for a scholarship offered to a graduating high school senior who is pursuing a post-secondary education.

Business and Professional Women is a nationwide organization interested in achieving equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information.

Downeast BPW is also accepting applications for a scholarship offered to an area college student who is continuing post-secondary education by taking at least three classes per semester.

Jeri White, scholarship chairman, states that each scholarship, available to women in the area, is for $500.

Information and applications can be picked up at area high schools or from Jeri White at Bangor Savings Bank in Ellsworth. White can be reached at 667-4626 or 667-5429. The deadline for completed applications is April 30.

Town extends Verizon contract

BAR HARBOR—After consultation with Fire Chief Matt Bartlett, the Town Council last week voted to extend a lease with Verizon for a period of 10 years for the cell phone tower at the Bar Harbor Fire Station. An accompanying memo provided by Bartlett regarding the lease renewal stated that Verizon lease payments to the town totaled $28,556 in 2020. The building lease agreement was approved unanimously.

Registrations on hold

SOUTHWEST HARBOR— New vehicle registrations are on hold until at least Feb. 22.

While Town Clerk Marilyn Lowell is out for two weeks, only re-registrations for vehicles, ATVs and snowmobiles can be done at the Town Office.

For more information, call (207) 244-5404.

Manager appointed to new roles

SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Selectmen were busy at their meeting on Tuesday appointing interim Town Manager Dana Reed to his other new roles for the town.

Reed is now the road commissioner, tax collector and town treasurer, roles that former Town Manager Justin VanDongen filled during his two and half years in the position.

Selectmen appointed Code Enforcement Officer John Larson as the E911 addressing officer, a role also filled by VanDongen.

Town employees Jesse Dunbar, Becky Gatcomb and Debbie Clark were all appointed as deputy clerks per the request of Town Clerk Marilyn Lowell.

Dog licensing deadline extended

MOUNT DESERT ─ On Feb. 3, Governor Janet Mills issued an executive order that extends the deadline for 2021 dog licensing from Jan. 1 to June 2.

The cost at the town clerk’s office is $6 for an altered dog and $11 for an unaltered one. To receive a license, dog owners must show a state of Maine rabies certificate and provide veterinarian’s name and phone number if that information isn’t already on file. If the dog is altered, the spay/neuter certificate must be provided as well.

Renewal of dog licenses may be done online through June at www10.informe.org/dog_license/.

For more information on how to register your dog, contact the town clerk at (207) 276-5531.

Library book sale

NORTHEAST HARBOR— Every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30–5 p.m., the Northeast Harbor Library will host a book sale in its basement. The library has a well-kept collection of different books, audios and DVDs appropriate for all ages. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the library. For more information, call (207) 276-3333.

Pet of the Week: Meet Noelle

TRENTON — Noelle is a cute 1-year–old cat available for adoption at the shelter. She is wide-eyed and ready for some love in a nice, quiet home. Noelle had been previously surviving in a feral colony at the Southwest Harbor dump. She was trapped and spayed at Small Animal Clinic before she came into our care.

She will probably want the freedom to have outside time in her new home. To minimize the chance of her bolting, we ask that she is kept inside for a bit until she gets used to everything. She may be scared at first and may even let out a small kitten–sized hiss. As soon as she warms up, she’ll happily take slow petting. She even allows us to hold and love on her. Noelle is up to date with all her vaccines, she is spayed and microchipped, and she’s ready to go and get spoiled by her forever family.

Because she came from a colony of feral cats, we are assuming that Noelle is alright with other cats. We are not sure how she does with dogs. Noelle will need a patient and quiet home with people who are willing to give her time to come around.

Webinar on PPP info Feb. 18

ELLSWORTH — All are welcome to attend a webinar on the latest Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and tax information on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. The program is being sponsored by the Union River Center for Innovation.

Among the topics to be covered are:

Update on the new PPP program – eligibility and requirements.

SVO (Shuttered Venues Operators Grant).

EIDL Loan Update.

Tax Cuts Job Act changes for 2020 taxes.

This free webinar will be presented by Ken Bustard, The Accounting Coach.

Register to reserve your spot and receive an emailed Zoom link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ppp-new-funding-plus-other-funding-opportunities-webinar-tickets-139917120875?aff=calendar.