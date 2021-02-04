Island Briefs

Marijuana workshop

BAR HARBOR— Town Council members plan to meet Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. to begin a discussion about adult-use marijuana in town. The workshop follows an initial discussion held in December after a Bar Harbor business owner inquired about the process to establish a retail shop in town. Councilors asked to have a presentation either from a lawyer or from Maine Municipal during the meeting. If that cannot be arranged for Feb. 23, the council may reschedule the meeting.

Community Bag program

BAR HARBOR—Give back to your community and support local nonprofits by purchasing a $2.50 reusable Community Bag at the Hannaford in Bar Harbor. The YWCA MDI will receive a $1 donation for every reusable bag sold in February.

Indivisible MDI February meeting

BAR HARBOR—The monthly meeting of Indivisible MDI will be online Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Representative Lynne Williams (Maine House District 135 – Bar Harbor, Lamoine, Mount Desert) will speak about her first days in the legislature. After working with Friends of Frenchman Bay, Williams has submitted the resolve that would create a study group to develop a plan for legislation that would establish a multi-municipality body to oversee in-water development in Frenchman Bay.

“We hope to include municipalities around other bays. We’ve received interest from Casco Bay, for example,” Williams reported. She’ll also talk about her vision for the session and her proposed legislation.

Watch the Indivisible MDI Facebook pages for meeting details. For more information, email [email protected].

To learn more about Indivisible MDI, visit indivisiblemdi.me.

Solar study approved

BAR HARBOR— At the Town Council meeting on Tuesday, council members unanimously approved the Climate Emergency Task Force’s recommendation to share, with A Climate To Thrive, the cost of analyzing Higgins Pit for a solar farm.

The study involves developing of a list of partners, a preliminary analysis of the site off Route 3 in Hulls Cove, creating a list of potential solar developers, exploring solar development options, researching similar solar projects in Maine, identifying an interconnection process with the nearest providers, collecting utility data, researching funding programs, creating a timeline and preparing a summary presentation.

Council members voted for the town to spend $2,000 out of the $17,000 budget for 50 percent of the cost for the study.

“This is not making a commitment beyond the feasibility study,” said Councilor Jill Goldthwait.

Pet of the Week: Meet Honey

TRENTON – Honey is a sweet 9-year–old pitbull mix who just came into our care a few days ago, but she is warming up very quickly. She is very food motivated, loving all the treats and attention we’re giving her. She does not get along with other animals, though. That’s why she was surrendered into our care. She is up to date on all of her shots and ready to go into her forever home. She loves toys and playing tug with her leash. She knows commands such as “sit,” “paw” and “lay down.” She seems like a very smart girl. She is very talkative and will let us know when she needs to go out and even when she wants some treats. Did I mention she’s food motivated?! We’re asking that Honey be adopted by someone who is not around kids under 8 years old. She’s a strong girl and we’d hate for her not to know her own strength. Overall, Honey is a sweet little girl who is in great need of a loving home and someone to feed her lots of treats!

Get the basics on Medicare

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – If you have questions about Medicare, join the Eastern Area Agency on Aging on Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 2-4 p.m., for a webinar called Medicare 101: Get the Basics, hosted by the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

Learn about Medicare, compare the two main ways to get Medicare coverage (original Medicare and Medicare Advantage) and find out how Medicare can help cover the costs of health care.

The seminar is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Call the library at 244-7065 or email [email protected]. Registration closes on Feb. 15.

Free tax filing

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Southwest Harbor Public Library is offering tax aid through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program. This service is free to taxpayers with low and moderate income and is offered in cooperation with the IRS. These trained volunteers help taxpayers receive all applicable tax credits and deductions. All tax help is confidential. Tax help at the library will be offered on Tuesdays starting on Feb. 16 through April 13 by appointment only. The process has been modified by COVID-19 restrictions. For information about what to bring and to make an appointment, call the library at 244-7065.

All-state musicians

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—Congratulations to the following high school musicians who were selected by the Maine Music Educators Association’s Classical All-State Virtual Band/Orchestra/Choruses and Virtual All-State Jazz: Jane Pope, Grace Munger, Jacob Benson, Cate Pope, Finn Hansbury, Ly Dillon, Rex DeMuro, Stella Walke, Mia Eason, Mia Ray, Eva Crikelair and Sylvester Mays.

COVID-19 vaccine education program

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Public Library and Northern Light Health are offering a virtual vaccine education program entitled COVID-19 Vaccine: What You Need to Know on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. The event will be a Q&A and will cover eligibility, distribution, clinical information and common misconceptions about the vaccine.

The presenters will be Dr. Sheena Whittaker, MD, VP Senior Physician Executive at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital and Joe Gaetano, VP of Operations at Northern Light and Blue Hill Hospitals. The session will be moderated by Ellsworth Public Library Director Amy Wisehart.

Attendees are encouraged to submit questions in advance to [email protected]. Pre-registration is required through the library’s website at www.ellsworthlibrary.net.