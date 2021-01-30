Island Briefs

Coalition membership

BAR HARBOR— A letter from the Maine Service Center Coalition requesting that the town pay $500 in dues to continue its membership was presented at last week’s Town Council meeting. The coalition serves as a clearinghouse of information, a gathering point for people with common interests, a forum for speakers to present and interact and a place for collective advocacy for the town of Bar Harbor. In addition to protecting all municipal revenue streams and modest gains of the past two years, the coalition’s priorities include addressing the need for permanent solutions to county jail funding, more responsive tax increment finance rules and regulations, changes to the general assistance burden for many of Maine’s service centers, as well as addressing the related issues of homelessness. The council voted to renew membership and appoint Town Manager Cornell Knight as the town’s representative.

2022 budget

BAR HARBOR— A first look at the municipal budget for the 2022 fiscal year was given to town councilors last week. According to Town Manager Cornell Knight, if the budget is approved as proposed and the valuation estimate is on target, the mill rate would increase from $11.90 to $12.16 per $1,000 of valuation. The first draft of budget, which includes wage increases estimated at 3 percent, the purchase of two police cruisers and restoration of Island Explorer funding, can be found online at barharbormaine.gov/423/budget/.

Lunt re-elected League chairman

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Town Manager Durlin Lunt was re-elected to a one-year term as chairman of the Acadia-area League of Towns board on Tuesday. Fred Ehrlenbach, chairman of the Trenton Board of Selectmen, was re-elected vice chairman, and Stu Marckoon, administrative assistant to the Lamoine Board of Selectmen, was re-elected treasurer. Chris Saunders will continue to serve as secretary until June, when he leaves his post as Tremont town manager. At that time, Bar Harbor Town Manager Cornell Knight will become the League’s secretary.

Candidate filing papers available

MOUNT DESERT — Anyone interested in running for a seat on a town board in the May 3 election may now pick up nomination papers at the town clerk’s office. Completed papers must be returned by March 5.

Only one seat on the Board of Selectmen, the seat currently held by Martha Dudman, is up for election this year. Two seats on the school committee are to be filled. They are now held by Kate Chaplin and Heather Jones.

One of Mount Desert’s three seats on the MDI High School trustees board, which is responsible for the school’s buildings and grounds, is up for election. That seat is currently held by Tony Smith.

Town Meeting set

TREMONT — At the Board of Selectmen meeting on Zoom last week, in order to prepare for what could be another year of unusual events, selectmen set the date for the annual Town Meeting.

All four towns on Mount Desert Island are preparing to conduct Town Meetings in an alternative format to what is traditionally an open floor gathering at a building in town. A proposal to schedule Town Meetings in the same general timeframe and share the cost of a tent setup at Mount Desert Island High School has gone before most of the towns.

Selectmen voted in favor of holding the open floor portion of the meeting at the high school at 6 p.m. on May 5. Voting for elected positions is scheduled to take place at the town office on May 4.

Road work awarded

TREMONT — Selectmen awarded a bid for road work on three of the town’s roads to K.J. Dugas Construction Inc. last week.

There were three bids offered for the work and Dugas came in at the lowest price. Work is scheduled for Hodgdon Road, the south end of Cape Road and Dodge Point Road. It is expected to cost a total of $191, 485, which leaves money in the town’s account for road reconstruction.

Selectman Howard ‘Howdy’ Goodwin asked if they could do work on another road in town with the extra funds. Town Manager Chris Saunders said he would look into that option and report back to the board.

Papers available

TREMONT — Nomination papers for publicly elected positions are now available at the town office and are due back on March 5.

On the Board of Selectmen, the two seats held by Kevin Buck and Mike Mansolilli are up for election this year. One seat on the high school Board of Trustees, currently held by Keri Hayes, needs to be filled.

There are two seats up for election on the Tremont School Committee that are currently held by Hayes and Chairman Heidi Lawson. Hayes agreed to fill the seat as an interim when former board member Jennifer Horner decided to vacate her seat last year.