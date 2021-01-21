Island Briefs

No additional ships in 2021

BAR HARBOR — At this week’s Town Council meeting, council members voted to add no additional cruise ships to the existing schedule for the 2021 season. They also accepted the advice of Town Manager Cornell Knight who suggested the council hire the Portland-based Pan Atlantic Consultants to conduct research, generate and distribute a survey about cruise ships. “The estimate would be $12,600… they can complete the [survey] work by the end of March, but they would just need to start this month,” said Knight. Council member Jill Golthwait’s proposed motion to add no additional cruise ships for the 2021 season was seconded by council member Erin Cough and passed unanimously. The motion to accept the consultant hiring advice from the town manager was enacted by council member Gary Friedmann and passed unanimously as well.

Glen Mary rink opens

BAR HARBOR — The Glen Mary ice skating rink on Waldron Road is now open for the season. Visitors should be aware that there is no attendant on duty, and those who are using the rink will be using it at their own risk. The town reminds its guests that the rink is closed if the gate is locked. Posted to the gated entrance are rules that all visitors are asked to follow.

Acadia advisory panel meets Feb. 1

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Acadia Advisory Commission will meet virtually on Monday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. The meeting is open to the public, and there will be an opportunity for public comment.

The meeting will include reports from park officials on the status of infrastructure projects, plans for the Bass Harbor Head Light Station and plans for implementing the timed-entry reservation system for the Cadillac Mountain Summit Road this summer.

Information about joining the meeting may be found online at Acadia News Releases, nps.gov/acad/learn/news/newsreleases.htm.

New school nurse

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Students and staff at Pemetic Elementary School welcomed a new school nurse to start the new year.

Brittany Burke, who has been a nurse at MDI Hospital for two and a half years, is now working at the school full time. Burke is from Downeast Maine and is excited to be part of a small community, according to the note she included in the school newsletter.

Step up to serve

SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Nomination papers will be available here on Jan. 25 and need to be returned by March 5.

Papers can be taken out to serve in the following public positions; one three-year term on the Board of Selectmen; two three-year terms on the Southwest Harbor School Committee; and one three-year term on the MDI High School Board of Trustees.

Papers can be picked up at the Town Office during business hours.

ACTT anniversary

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND— On Jan. 24, A Climate to Thrive will host its fifth anniversary event at 4 p.m. on Zoom. Join the panel of ACTT members that will reflect on the past five years of successes, give updates of current projects and answer community questions. A panel of leaders will talk about the nonprofit’s mission and vision to take climate action on Mount Desert Island. To attend ACTT’s virtual celebration, register anytime on their organization’s website, aclimatetothrive.org/5th-anniversary.

Managing menopause

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND— On Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m., the Women’s Health Center and MDI Hospital will be co-hosting their first free virtual Zoom session of a three-part series about menopause.

The first session focuses on the biology of perimenopause and menopause. Learn from experts about symptoms to expect, how to manage them and what natural treatments you can employ.

Panelists include Linda Robinson, CNM; Linda Crowell, FNP; Sarah Tewhey, acupuncturist; and Sheridy Olson.

To register, visit mdihospital.org/news/menopause.

2021 dog licensing reminder

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—All dogs, including service as well as search and rescue dogs, 6 months and older must be licensed in Maine. Though all dog licenses are to be renewed annually by Jan. 1, the state gives owners a grace period until Jan. 31. In addition to the annual license fee, there is a $25 late fee per dog after that grace period has ended. To license a dog, go to your town office. Remember to bring a rabies and neutering certificate. You can also renew online at apps1.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/dog_license/index.pl if your town participates in the online program.

Public works budget up

MOUNT DESERT — Public Works Director Tony Smith has proposed a budget for his department for next fiscal year of $3.76 million. That is an increase of about $41,000 or 1.1 percent over the current year’s budget.