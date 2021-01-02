Island Briefs

Free online climate change presentation

BAR HARBOR — On Jan. 8 at 5:30 p.m., A Climate to Thrive and the Bar Harbor Climate Emergency Task Force will be co-hosting the MDIHS AP Environmental Science class for a free online presentation that’s open to the public. The presentation will provide an overview of climate change’s current and future impacts on MDI and how the community can actively mitigate and adapt.

“Most people know the basics about climate change, but they don’t know about predictions of local impacts, or how much control we have over our own future,” said the class teacher, Ruth Poland.

This is part of a series of educational programs planned to build a resilient and collaborative community network equipped to address the climate crisis. With this education series, made possible through support from the Hancock County Fund of the Maine Community Foundation, ACTT aims to arm individuals with knowledge about climate science and successful strategies for mitigation and adaptation.

To join the free online event, register at aclimatetothrive.org or contact ACTT coordinator Beth Woolfolk at [email protected]

Garden Club hosts Open Table MDI talk

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club’s first presentation of 2021 will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 1:30 p.m., with speaker Puranjot Kaur, co-founder of Open Table MDI.

Open Table MDI is a food security organization providing free weekly vegetarian community meals through pick-up or delivery. Open Table MDI is also the lead organization responsible for coordinating a free island-wide mobile food distribution system called the MDI Food Access Project. Each participant in the project is provided with a food box on a weekly basis containing prepared meals, pantry items and fresh produce at no cost.

This January garden club program, originally scheduled to be held at Birch Bay Village, will now be via Zoom and is open to the public but limited to 100 participants. To reserve a spot, email [email protected] by Jan. 12.

Community ed registration open

BAR HARBOR — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Mount Desert Island Adult & Community Education is offering three new online courses this winter and spring: Become a Contact Tracer, Mindful Eating in COVID Times and Stress Reduction in COVID Times. In all, more than 40 courses are being offered including College Preparation, Driver’s Education, Gentle Yoga, Fruit Tree Cultivation, Beekeeping, Dog Training, Manage Your Money and Website Design.

Most classes start the first week of January, and some of them are free. All classes are being taught online because of COVID-19.

For a complete list of classes and information about how to register, visit mdi.coursestorm.com.

Conservation Commission gives update

BAR HARBOR— The Bar Harbor Conservation Commission is working on finalizing an update to the Open Space Plan for Bar Harbor. Commission member Michael Handwerk was present to provide an overview of the open space plan document in progress and answer questions for the Town Council last week. According to the overview, the Open Space Plan will contain actionable goals and strategies as well as summarized project costs. A motion to accept the update of the plan’s progress from the commission passed unanimously at the Dec. 15 Town Council meeting. The commission intends to continue working with town staff, committees, island-wide partners and subject matter experts for assistance to improve the overall plan.

Town approves new paid leave

BAR HARBOR—Amendments to personnel rules that comply with a new paid leave law scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, were presented to Town Council members at their meeting on Dec. 15 by Town Manager Cornell Knight.

All Bar Harbor employees, full and part time, are entitled to earn paid leave, with those working less than 20 hours per week earning one hour for every 40 hours worked and those working between 20–40 hours regularly each week earning an amount based on the number of years worked.

A motion to approve the amendments to the Earned Paid Leave section of the Personnel Rules passed unanimously.