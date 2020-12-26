Island Briefs

BIPOC Fund offers grants

BAR HARBOR – Grants of up to $10,000 from Maine Community Foundation’s Black, Indigenous and People of Color Fund are available to nonprofit programs or organizations that are led by, and serve, people of Native American, Latino, African, Arab and Asian descent. Grants focus on three areas: addressing health disparities, supporting youth and improving economic opportunities.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 15, 2021. The application, details of the grant program and a list of recent grants are available at mainecf.org. For additional information, contact Senior Program Officer Gloria Aponte Clarke at (207) 412-0847 or by email at [email protected].

MaineCF is offering an information session for the 2021 BIPOC grant program on Thursday, Jan. 7 from noon to 1 p.m. To attend, register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wuRebtazS26mmVxNzyVNxg.

Last year, the fund awarded $201,774 in grants to 23 organizations.

Established in 2007 with a gift from the River Rock Foundation, the Black, Indigenous and People of Color Fund is designed to help people of color in Maine achieve greater equity.

Roof replacement

BAR HARBOR—The Bar Harbor Town Council gave the green light for Roof Systems of Maine LLC to replace the local police station roof at a cost of $50,000. Police Chief Jim Willis said the roof work proposal had been removed from last year’s budget but that the roof replacement could not wait for the next budget to be passed. The roof is original to the building, which was built in 1988, and has been repaired many times.

Funding increase request

BAR HARBOR— Jamie Whitehead, development director of the Bar Harbor Historical Society, presented a request for a funding increase at the Bar Harbor Town Council meeting on Dec. 15. The society proposed to increase its annual request from $1,358 to $2,500. After discussion, a motion to approve the funding increase in the 2022 budget passed unanimously.

MDI Science Café

BAR HARBOR — The next program in the MDI Biological Laboratory’s virtual MDI Science Café series, Walk with a Doc, is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m.

Walking was recently recognized by the U.S. surgeon general as one of the single most important things we can do for our health.

Walk with a Doc was founded in 2005 by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio. Frustrated with his inability to affect behavior change in the clinical setting, Dr. Sabgir invited his patients to go for a walk with him in a local park on a spring Saturday morning. To his surprise, over 100 people showed up, energized and ready to move.

Since that first event in 2005, Walk with a Doc has grown as a grassroots effort. The reach of Walk with a Doc now extends all around the globe with over 500 chapters worldwide.

Participants are asked to pre-register online at https://mdibl.org/event/mdi-science-cafe-2021-01-11/ to receive the link to the presentation.

Support for grieving children

BAR HARBOR— Pathfinders is a grief support group for children and their families or caregivers who are experiencing the death of a loved one. Children find help in sharing feelings and experiences with other children their own age. Feelings are expressed and released through stories, games, drawings, discussions, play and other activities. Teens and young adults are welcome and meet separately in a supportive and confidential setting.

A seven-week session will take place Monday evenings from 6-7 p.m. on ZOOM starting Monday, Jan. 18.

If you are struggling with managing the grief of your young family members ages 4 to young adult, consider joining this session. Participants will need a device that can connect to the internet. There is no fee to participate; however, contributions to sustain the program are welcomed.

For information, contact Misty Fitzgerald at (207) 275-2108.

Energy audit

MOUNT DESERT — If you own a small business, you could receive a 75 percent discount off an energy audit.

A Climate to Thrive, in partnership with Hancock County and support from the USDA Rural Energy Assistance Program, is providing subsidized energy audits. These audits are available to small businesses and agricultural producers throughout Hancock County. The purpose of the energy audit is to analyze historic energy use data and identify opportunities to save money through conservation. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit aclimatetothrive.org/hceap.