Island Briefs

Selectmen change meeting time

MOUNT DESERT — For years, the Board of Selectmen’s meetings, which are held the first and third Mondays of each month, started at 6:30 p.m.

But since the board began meeting virtually last spring, the meetings have started at 4 p.m.

A few people have recently pointed out that 4 p.m. is still part of the workday for some people who might otherwise like to “attend” the virtual meetings. So, on Monday, the board voted to switch the meeting time back of 6:30 p.m. as of Dec. 21.

COVID-19 leave for fire department

BAR HARBOR— Town fire department employees will now receive 240 hours of COVID-19 leave if exposed to the coronavirus. That number was determined by 10 consecutive days out of work at 24 hours a day. A motion to approve these amendments to the Potential Exposure and Emergency First Responder sections of the personnel rules passed unanimously at the Dec. 1 Town Council meeting. “To make sure these first responders are properly compensated for what they do, I’m willing to take on that expense,” said Town Council member Erin Cough.

MDI seeks tennis coach

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island is currently seeking a head coach for the boys’ and girls’ varsity tennis teams.

Tennis is currently scheduled to begin with practices March 29. For more information or if interested, contact MDI Athletic Director Bunky Dow by phone at 461-9042 or by email at [email protected].

Main Street bakery moves to Cottage Street

BAR HARBOR— Main Street’s Slice of Eden Bakery will relocate to a new building on 269 Cottage Street. The business is scheduled to open at the new location on Dec. 12. Owners Jason and Charity Goller say the move will provide more space to bake their products.

Nomination and donation

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Ellen Pope will join other members of the town’s Warrant Committee after being appointed by selectmen at their meeting this week.

Pope said she looked forward to serving the community she had come to love.

Donations collected this year at Transfer Treasures, a tent set up at Eastern Maine Recycling where salvage items are sold, are going to the Westside Food Pantry. Last year, there was about $600 collected that also was donated to the food pantry to provide vouchers for people in the community to shop for groceries at Gott’s Store and the Southwest Harbor Food Mart.

Holiday week closing

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Throughout the week between Christmas and New Years, the town’s business office in Southwest Harbor will be closed all but one day.

One office employee is taking a position with the town’s water and sewer district, leaving Town Clerk Marilyn Lowell as the single employee who is able to register vehicles. Lowell is scheduled to take time off that week.

Doors to the town office will be open throughout the week, but residents wishing to register a vehicle will be able to do it on Dec. 30 only that week. Vehicle registrations can be done online at any time.

Code enforcement items and tax payment collections can be done throughout the week.

The entire town office is scheduled to close early on New Year’s Eve and will be closed Jan. 1 for the holiday.