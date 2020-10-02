Island Briefs

Pajama Sale & Bed Races canceled

BAR HARBOR— The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to cancel this year’s Pajama Sale & Bed Races event scheduled for Nov. 14.

Each year, the bed races draw a large crowd of several hundred spectators. With the current restrictions on gatherings (maximum of 100) in place, it would be difficult to hold a successful event this year, said chamber staff. The event will return in 2021.

Sunbeam coming home to NEH

MOUNT DESERT — Sunbeam, the Maine Seacoast Mission’s vessel that delivers health care and other services to island and Downeast coastal communities, will return to its home port, Northeast Harbor, on Friday following an extensive make-over. The anticipated time of arrival is around 4:30 p.m. The ship has been undergoing repairs and renovations at Front Street Shipyard in Belfast since May 2019.

Claremont Hotel estate sale Oct. 9-10

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Secure a piece of island history by purchasing something from the Claremont Hotel and support Harbor House at the same time.

The new owners of the Claremont Hotel in Southwest Harbor have decided to give most of the contents of the hotel and the cottages to Harbor House as a fundraiser for its programming. Items will include lamps, wooden shelves, towel bars, makeup mirrors, couches, assorted chairs, end tables, mattresses, headboards, about 100 restaurant chairs, restaurant tables, glassware, and much more.

The sale will be held at The Hinckley Company, located at 130 Shore Road in Southwest Harbor, on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9–10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No items will be held and will need to be picked up and paid for at time of purchase. Cash, check or credit cards will be accepted. Be sure to wear masks and practice social distancing when possible.

Casual for a Cause benefits Kid’s Corner

MOUNT DESERT — First National Bank’s VP Credit Officer Jody Brown shares a check for $434 with Kid’s Corner Executive Director Lori Krupke. Employees of First National Bank recently raised the funds for the Kid’s Corner childcare center through its Casual for a Cause program. Employees make a contribution to a nominated nonprofit organization in exchange for dressing casually on Fridays for one month. Since 1990, Kid’s Corner has been providing childcare to the children of Mount Desert Island. For more information, visit kidscornerbarharbor.org.

Island towns reign supreme in annual competition

AUGUSTA – The municipalities of Mount Desert, Swan’s Island, Bar Harbor, Freeport, Vassalboro and Alna were recognized for producing the highest-quality Annual Reports during recent judging held at the Maine Municipal Association.

MMA’s Annual Report competition, which has been held for more than 50 years, recognizes municipalities for producing reports for their citizens that have excellent content, that are well organized and that are visually appealing. More than 140 municipalities entered reports this year.

Judges for MMA rate the reports in five population categories: 5,000 and over; 2,500 to 4,999; 1,000 to 2,499; 500 to 999; and under 500. Awards are named Supreme (first place), Superior (second place) and Excellence (third place) in each category.

Local winners by population category were:

5,000 and over: Freeport, Supreme; Caribou, Superior; Gardiner and Bar Harbor (tie), Excellence.

1,000 to 2,499: Mount Desert, Supreme; Gouldsboro, Superior; Lamoine, Excellence.

Under 500: Swan’s Island, Supreme; Kingsbury Plantation, Superior; Weld, Excellence.

Winning municipalities will receive framed certificates and their awards will be announced during the MMA Virtual Convention to be held Oct. 7-15.